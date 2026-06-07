/The Pope has chosen! Leo XIV reveals which team he's supporting at FIFA World Cup 2026

Pope Leo XIV has publicly thrown his support behind the United States as the FIFA World Cup 2026 prepares to kick off on June 11, giving a morale boost to the tournament's co-host nation. The pontiff, who made history as the first American leader of the Catholic Church, said he would be supporting the US national team throughout the competition, despite his demanding schedule.

Speaking to a journalist aboard a flight from Rome to Madrid on Saturday, Pope Leo said, “I would certainly support the US. I don't know how many games I'll be able to see, but I wish them all the best.” The United States is co-hosting the FIFA World Cup 2026 alongside Canada and Mexico. The American team will begin its Group D campaign against Paraguay, Australia, and Turkiye.

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Born Robert Prevost in the Chicago suburbs, Pope Leo XIV also holds Peruvian citizenship after spending decades serving as a missionary and bishop in Peru before becoming Pope. His connection to both countries has often sparked curiosity about his football loyalties. Last year, Pope Leo indicated he would support Peru if the South American nation faced the United States on the field. However, Peru failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, leaving Team USA as the recipient of the Pope's backing.

During the flight, the Pope was also asked whether he preferred Real Madrid or Barcelona. Remaining diplomatic in his current role, he replied, “The Pope is for all teams.” He then referenced his pre-papal identity and added with a smile, “Prevost is for Real Madrid.” Pope Leo is currently on a week-long visit to Spain and the Canary Islands as excitement builds for the expanded 48-team FIFA World Cup 2026.

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