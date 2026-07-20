/The Open: Kiwi Ryan Fox wins Claret Jug with birdie on last hole in thrilling finish

New Zealander Ryan Fox said winning the British Open was "more than a dream come true" after a birdie at the final hole claimed his first major at 10 under par on Sunday (Jul 19). The world number 56 produced a two-under-par 68 on the final day to pip American Cameron Young to the Claret Jug by one shot. Tied for 52nd after playing the first two rounds in level par, Fox produced the largest 36-hole comeback by position ever to win a men's major.

Son of former All Black rugby union international Grant Fox, the 39-year-old equalled the all-time record low score of 62 for a major round on Saturday to set up his shot at history.

As the other overnight contenders faltered on a thrilling final day at Royal Birkdale, Fox produced his best under extreme pressure with birdies at 13, 14, 16 and 18 to claim, by a distance, the biggest win of his career.

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"It's still surreal to be honest. To have my name in golf history and to be called the champion golfer of the year is more than a dream come true," said Fox.

"I spoke to my kids last night and they said 'bring back a trophy'. I think this is a pretty cool one to bring back for them."

He becomes just the third man from New Zealand to win a major after Bob Charles at the 1964 British Open and Michael Campbell at the US Open in 2005.

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The Kiwi kept his nerve as others, unaccustomed to the pressure of battling for a major, wilted in a tense final round.

"I pretty much didn't miss a shot yesterday. Kept the same theory today," he added.

"Kept the composure down the stretch and keep aggressive and kept hitting those shots. I'm really proud of myself for that."

Sam Burns held a two-shot overnight lead, but that vanished in three consecutive bogeys at four, five and six that cost the American his first major as he finished third at eight under par.

South Korea's Kim Si-woo moved within sight of his major breakthrough with nine holes to play but was four over on the back nine to finish in a tie for sixth.

Young's shot appeared to have gone with a four-over par back nine on Saturday to leave the American seven shots off the lead at the beginning of the day.

But the world number four stormed through the front nine in 29 shots to go from three under to eight under par and added more birdies at the two par fives on the 14th and 17th coming home to move to 10 under.

However, he found the sand off the tee at 18 and smashed his second shot into the face of the bunker for a costly bogey.

Scheffler falls short

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler left himself too much to do as he finished in a tie for fourth at seven under after a rollercoaster final round of 67.

The world number one began the day six back, but halved that deficit with three birdies in his opening five holes.

Bogeys at the 13th, 15th and 18th ensured he will end 2026 without adding to his four major wins.

"Today was a great effort," said Scheffler. "I gave myself a lot of looks again today. I guess it just wasn't my week."

Local hero Tommy Fleetwood finished alongside Scheffler after briefly giving his adoring public belief he could end the wait since 1992 for an English winner of the British Open.

The world number nine was three under for the day through eight holes to close to within one of the lead.

Three consecutive bogeys dropped Fleetwood back to where he started the day at five under before a birdie-birdie finish to move into the top four.

Rory McIlroy was never truly in contention to land his seventh major and ended with a 71 to finish at one under par for the tournament.