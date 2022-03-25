The man, the legacy: IPL shares heartfelt journey of MS Dhoni as CSK captain post sudden resignation

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Mar 25, 2022, 06:32 PM(IST)

MS Dhoni has led CSK to four IPL titles in a glorious career so far. | Photo - IPL | Photograph:( Others )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Under MS Dhoni, CSK won the championship on four occasions (in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021). In addition, they qualified for the playoffs on all seasons barring 2020 and ended as runners-up on five occasions.

On Thursday afternoon (March 24), the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) announced that MS Dhoni has resigned as the franchise's captain, handing over the captaincy duties to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. 

"MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of CSK & picked Ravindra Jadeja to lead team. Jadeja, who has been an integral part of the Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will be the third player to lead CSK. Dhoni will continue to represent CSK this season and beyond," CSK's official statement read.

ALSO READ | Will MS Dhoni announce retirement after IPL 2022? CSK CEO answers the big question

Following his sudden decision to quit the leadership role, the IPL’s official Twitter handle shared a heartfelt video to pay tribute to the journey of the 40-year-old veteran's glorious journey as CSK captain.

The caption read, "The man. The legacy. MS Dhoni". Here's the clip:

×

ALSO READ | IPL 2022: Reliving the magnanimous highs of MS Dhoni as CSK captain post his shocking resignation

Under Dhoni, CSK won the championship on four occasions (in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021). In addition, they qualified for the playoffs on all seasons barring 2020 and ended as runners-up on five occasions. Given that Dhoni is on the last lap of his IPL career, speculations intensified regarding his possible retirement post IPL 2022 edition.

In this regard, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan said as per Indian Express, “No, I don’t think (this is going to be his last season). He will carry on."

“We have always respected the decision of MS. He has been a pillar of strength for us. He will continue to be a pillar of strength and he will guide Jaddu (Jadeja) and the other members of the team. He is expecting a smooth transition from him to Jaddu and that’s why he has taken the decision. As a captain and player, who has always cared for CSK, he must have taken the decision in the best interest of CSK,” Viswanathan added.

Dhoni, thus, signed off as the IPL captain with most wins, only to have lead in more than 200 games and second-highest run-getter as skipper.

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Mar 25, 2022 | 3rd Test - Day LIVE
Richards-Botham Trophy, 2022
WI
41/0
(14.4 ov)
 VS
ENG
204
(89.4 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Mar 25, 2022 | 1st ODI
Papua New Guinea in Nepal, 2 ODI Series, 2022
NEP
(50.0 ov) 286/8
VS
PNG
292/8 (50.0 ov)
Papua New Guinea beat Nepal by 6 runs
Full Scorecard →
Mar 21, 2022 | 3rd Test
Australia in Pakistan, 3 Test Series, 2022
PAK
(116.4 ov) 268
(92.1 ov) 235
VS
AUS
391 (133.3 ov)
227/3 dec (60.0 ov)
Australia beat Pakistan by 115 runs
Full Scorecard →
Read in App