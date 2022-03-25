The man, the legacy: IPL shares heartfelt journey of MS Dhoni as CSK captain post sudden resignation

On Thursday afternoon (March 24), the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) announced that MS Dhoni has resigned as the franchise's captain, handing over the captaincy duties to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

"MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of CSK & picked Ravindra Jadeja to lead team. Jadeja, who has been an integral part of the Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will be the third player to lead CSK. Dhoni will continue to represent CSK this season and beyond," CSK's official statement read.

Following his sudden decision to quit the leadership role, the IPL’s official Twitter handle shared a heartfelt video to pay tribute to the journey of the 40-year-old veteran's glorious journey as CSK captain.

The caption read, "The man. The legacy. MS Dhoni". Here's the clip:

Under Dhoni, CSK won the championship on four occasions (in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021). In addition, they qualified for the playoffs on all seasons barring 2020 and ended as runners-up on five occasions. Given that Dhoni is on the last lap of his IPL career, speculations intensified regarding his possible retirement post IPL 2022 edition.

In this regard, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan said as per Indian Express, “No, I don’t think (this is going to be his last season). He will carry on."

“We have always respected the decision of MS. He has been a pillar of strength for us. He will continue to be a pillar of strength and he will guide Jaddu (Jadeja) and the other members of the team. He is expecting a smooth transition from him to Jaddu and that’s why he has taken the decision. As a captain and player, who has always cared for CSK, he must have taken the decision in the best interest of CSK,” Viswanathan added.

Dhoni, thus, signed off as the IPL captain with most wins, only to have lead in more than 200 games and second-highest run-getter as skipper.