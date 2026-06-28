/The girl who almost quit: How Brazil's Isadora Lopes de Souza found her true calling in Rugby

For Isadora Lopes de Souza, rugby was never part of the plan. Growing up in Brazil, a country where football is woven into everyday life, she spent her childhood playing volleyball, handball and football, chasing whichever game allowed her to run the fastest. Rugby wasn't even on her radar until the Rio 2016 Olympics. Today, that accidental introduction has taken her across continents, to the Olympic Games, and now to India, where she is representing Delhi Redz in the Rugby Premier League.

Yet beneath the smile of the Brazilian international lies a story of sacrifice, rejection, resilience and unwavering belief. "I never imagined rugby would change my life," she said while speaking exclusively to WION. It did. At 19, Lopes stood at a crossroads. Her family was struggling financially, and her mother wanted her to stop chasing sport and find a stable job. "I needed to help my family and pay for university. I thought my rugby dream would end before it even began."

Then came one conversation that altered everything. The president of her local rugby club saw something special in the young athlete. “He looked at me and said, 'You were born to play rugby. You belong in the national team.'” More importantly, he backed those words with action. He paid for her university education, ensured she could continue training and gave her an opportunity that would redefine her future. To this day, Lopes describes him as ‘an angel’. "He didn't just help my rugby career. He changed my entire life. He's family to me now."

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The results came quickly. Within a year, she earned a national team training camp invitation. Soon afterwards came a professional setup, financial support and the chance to represent Brazil. Suddenly, the young woman who never imagined leaving her hometown was travelling the world. “Rugby gave me everything. It allowed me to study, travel, meet different cultures and discover who I really am.” But elite sport rarely follows a straight line. The biggest heartbreak of her career arrived before the Tokyo Olympics, when she missed out on selection. Three years later, history appeared to repeat itself as she was once again left out of Brazil's initial squad for the Paris Olympics.

"I did everything I possibly could," she recalls. She woke up earlier. She trained harder. She added extra sessions. She learnt meditation. She changed her entire lifestyle. Yet when the squad list was announced, her name wasn't there. "It killed me."

For a week, Lopes disappeared. She switched off her phone, isolated herself and allowed herself to grieve. "I cried alone."

Then came perspective. Instead of allowing disappointment to define her, she chose gratitude. She reflected on how far she had already come, from a teenager wondering if she could afford university to becoming one of Brazil's best rugby players. Just two days after helping her club win a domestic final, her phone rang. Brazil wanted her in Paris. She boarded a flight immediately.

“The Olympic Games felt magical.” Every step inside the Olympic Village reminded her how impossible the dream once seemed. “I made my family proud. I made myself proud.”

For Lopes, Paris wasn't merely another tournament. It was proof that persistence eventually finds its reward. That mindset is now travelling with her to India. Playing for Delhi Redz in the Rugby Premier League marks her first visit to the country, and she has embraced every part of the experience, from learning new dances with teammates to sharing cultures inside the dressing room. "We speak different languages, but rugby has its own language," she says. "We learn from each other every day."

The Brazilian has been equally impressed by Indian players. “I've seen so many brave girls here. Everyone wants to attack, defend and improve. It has been a beautiful experience.” She has even begun exploring Indian cuisine, admitting with a laugh that while she struggles to remember the names of every dish, she has thoroughly enjoyed the food. Beyond trophies and medals, Lopes believes rugby possesses something unique. Unlike many sports, fierce rivalries disappear once the final whistle blows. "In rugby, after the game, everyone comes together. You talk, dance, laugh and celebrate the sport together. That's rugby culture."

It is precisely that culture she hopes more people around the world discover. Although football remains Brazil's undisputed sporting obsession, Lopes believes rugby has enormous untapped potential. “We just need more people to understand what rugby is. Once they experience the culture, they'll fall in love with it.” She carries the same optimism when discussing women's sport. The progress, she believes, is undeniable, but the journey is far from complete. "We need more support, more awareness and more opportunities."

For Lopes, sport extends far beyond physical performance. It builds confidence. It teaches resilience. It allows young girls to discover their own strength. "Sport helped me understand who I am. It made me more confident, not only on the field but in life."

Whenever her playing career ends, leaving rugby is not an option.