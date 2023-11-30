Test skipper Shan Masood lauds ex-captain Babar Azam; insists team is ready for challenge Down Under

Pakistan’s newest Test captain, Shan Masood, is confident that his team will bury the ghost of the past with stellar performances this time against the Australians. The left-handed batter revealed Pakistan prepared intensively for the challenge Down Under and hopes to continue a good run in the latest World Test Championship cycle. Masood also lauded the former captain, Babar Azam, calling him a valuable part of the team's leadership group.

Babar Azam’s shock decision to step aside from all-format captaincy came following Pakistan’s below-par show in the recently-concluded World Cup, wherein they failed to reach the semis.

Backing his team’s best batter to come good against Australia in Australia, Masood said, “I have a really good relationship with Babar Azam, on and off the field. We have a long working history as we have played together for a very long time."



"We have batted together in both in domestic and national-level cricket. Babar is a valuable part of the team’s leadership group, and his insight to the team is immeasurable, as is his batting,” Masood told reporters.

Preparation on point

In the latest WTC cycle, Pakistan won both Tests against Sri Lanka earlier this year, and Masood hopes for the momentum to carry forward.

“The opportunity presented to us is exciting and challenging for us as a team. We have started the World Test Championship on a good note so far, and our goal is to continue that and hopefully play the final. We have prepared intensively,” Masood added.

Masood revealed Pakistan’s preparation is on point, with the team scheduled to face Prime Minister’s XI ahead of the three-match series starting December 14 in Perth.

“Other than the 18 players travelling to Australia, we added other players in the camp too, and we got help from specialised coaches to hone our skills. We will be practising in Canberra after we arrive in Australia, and then we have a match against Prime Minister’s XI, which is a solid side as well, so we are hoping that it will help us prepare for the three Test matches well,” Shan Masood concluded.

Pakistan’s 18-man Test squad for three Tests Down Under –