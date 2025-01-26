Alexander Zverev suffered another grand slam final heartbreak after losing the Australian Open 2025 Final to Jannik Sinner on Sunday (Jan 26). This was the third time that the German ended up losing a grand slam final after being the runner-up in French Open 2024 and US Open 2020.

Zverev, after the straight-sets loss, was in tears before Sinner consoled him. The German, however, acknowledged that 'he is not good enough' in the post-match presentation speech.

Zverev says, 'I am not good enough'

"I want to thank my team," Zverev said after the loss. "We are trying to do the right work, I am just not good enough. It is as simple as that. I really appreciate what everyone has done for the past three years, back from my ankle injury to playing Grand Slam finals again. I really appreciate everything they have done and would not be here without them," he added.

After losing the first set 3-6, Zverev showed fight in the second set and took it to tie-break, but Sinner went on to win 7-6. The Italian won the third set 6-3 again for the second consecutive Australian Open title.

Zverev's best result was in Tokyo Olympics 2020, when he won the gold medal representing Germany.

The German also gave due credit to Sinner for winning the trophy but acknowledged that it hurt.

"Congratulations to Jannik, you deserve it. You are the best player in the world by far. I was hoping that I could be more of a competitor today but you are just too good, it is as simple as that. Congratulations to you and your team, you really deserve it. You have done all the right things and there is nobody who deserves this trophy more," Zverev said.