Tennis star Novak Djokovic has majority stake in biotech firm developing COVID-19 drug: CEO

Novak Djokovic, a tennis star from Serbia and currently the world number one is also a co-founder and majority shareholder of a biotech firm developing a coronavirus (COVID-19) treatment, CEO of the Danish company said on Wednesday (January 19).

Ivan Loncarevic, who is the boss of the company named QuantBioRes said that the tennis player's acquisition of the 80 per cent stake was made in June 2020.

Loncarevic, who described himself as an entrepreneur did not reveal much about it. He said that the company had about a dozen researchers working in Denmark, Australia and Slovenia.

As per the Danish company register, Djokovic and his wife Jelena own 40.8 per cent and 39.2 per cent of the company, respectively.

"He is one of the founders of my company we founded in June 2020," Loncarevic, told AFP, adding, "We aim to develop a new technology to fight viruses and resistant bacteria and we decided to use Covid as a showcase. If we succeed with Covid, we will succeed with other viruses."

As reported by Reuters, QuantBioRes is developing a peptide, which inhibits the coronavirus from infecting the human cell.

QuantBioRes CEO also said that the company is planning to launch clinical trials in the UK in the summer. The CEO also said that the firm was working on a treatment, not a vaccine.

Djokovic controversy

The 34-year-old was embroiled in controversy ahead of the Australian Open 2022 when his dreams for a record 21st Grand Slam title was shattered.

He was denied entry to Australia after his visa was cancelled following a legal battle between the athlete and Australian authorities. His stance of not getting the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine has been criticised.

