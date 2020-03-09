Tennis: Indian Wells event cancelled due to coronavirus fears

Organisers have decided that BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells will not take place due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Rafael Nadal and Nova Djokovic were among the main tennis stars who were going to take part in the tournament.

The tournament was due to commence in California on Monday.

In a statement released by organizers read: "The 2020 BNP Paribas Open will not take place at this time due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus and the safety of the participants and attendees at the event. This is following the guidance of medical professionals, the Centres for Disease Control (CDC), and the State of California."

Indian Wells is the first mandatory event in the WTA season. It is a Masters 1000 event on the men's tour.

Tommy Haas, the tournament director said: "We are very disappointed that the tournament will not take place, but the health and safety of the local community, fans, players, volunteers, sponsors, employees, vendors, and everyone involved with the event is of paramount importance. We are prepared to hold the tournament on another date and will explore options."

Nadal took to twitter to inform his fans about the news:

You probably all heard the news. Indian Wells cancelled. We are here and still deciding what's next. So sad for all that is happening around the world with this situation. Hopefully soon solutions from the authorities. Stay all well and safe. — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) March 9, 2020

