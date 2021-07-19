Tennis: American ace Coco Gauff tests positive for COVID-19, pulls out of Tokyo Olympics

American teen sensation Coco Gauff has entered the elite list of tennis stars, who have pulled out of the Tokyo Olympics. The 17-year-old said that she had tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

"I'm disappointed to share the news that I have tested positive for COVID and won't be able to play in the Olympic Games in Tokyo," world number 25 Gauff, who was going to compete in both the singles and doubles competitions, said on Twitter.

"It has always been a dream of mine to represent the USA at the Olympics, and I hope there will be many more chances for me to make this come true in the future."

Gauff was set to become the youngest Olympic tennis player since 2000 to play in the coveted tournament, however, she will pull out of it due to the infection.

Several stars in the world of tennis like Rafa Nadal, Roger Federer, Serena Williams, Simona Halep, Dominic Thiem, Stan Wawrinka and Nick Kyrgios have pulled out of the Tokyo Olympics and have cited different reasons.

The highly-anticipated Tokyo Games will kick off on Friday after the Summer Games were pushed by year due to the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic.

