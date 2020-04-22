Team India head coach Ravi Shastri opines on future of ICC T20 World Cup

With COVID-19 pandemic shattering the sporting calendar, there’s a sense of uncertainty surrounding the fate of ICC T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to be played in Australia in October-November. Indian head coach, Ravi Shastri gave his take on the future of the showpiece event as he said there is so much uncertainty surrounding sporting events that it is impossible to assure anything at this period of time.

Shastri is of the view that sports seem an extremely minuscule part of life under such circumstances while adding whenever sporting actions resumes, it will put smiles on the faces of people. The former Indian all-rounder further said that sports will contribute to the mental and psychological well-being but urged everyone not to lose sight of the present in chasing the future.

“Will we have the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia in October? We don’t know really, do we? There is so much uncertainty currently that it will be impossible to state with any assurance when even thought will be given to the resumption of sporting activities,” Shastri told a news portal.

“Sport seems a very minuscule part of life under the circumstances, though I do feel that as and when we do get underway, it will definitely put smiles on the faces of people. I personally feel it will contribute to emotional and psychological well-being, but again, that’s in the future and as I’ve maintained, let’s not lose sight of the present in chasing the future,” the Indian head coach added.

There’s a lot of talk surrounding ICC T20 World Cup with Cricket Australia (CA) fearing losses to the tune of ‘millions of dollars’ given the international season, in Australia, is affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.