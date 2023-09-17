Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah back in Bangladesh side for New Zealand ODIs; Litton Das to lead in Shakib's absence

Bangladesh have recalled senior players Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudullah for the first two ODIs of the upcoming three-match series against New Zealand. The decision comes as the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) decided to rest several kay players from the Asia Cup 2023 squad ahead of the ODI World Cup next month.

Among the players who have been rested for the New Zealand series are Shakib Al Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mushfiqur Rahim. Bangladesh crashed out of the Super Four stage in the regional tournament but managed to get a consolation win against India.

In Shakib's absence, Litton Das will be leading the side. Apart from Tamim and Mahmudullah, Soumya Sarkar and Nurul Hasan have also returned to the side along with three uncapped players - Zakir Hasan, Rishad Hossain and Khaled Ahmed - making the cut as well.

"The decision to rest players was taken in consideration of the World Cup in India, which will be a long tournament, and ensuring the mental and physical fitness of the cricketers will be very important," chief selector Minhajul Abedin said. "The series against New Zealand provides us an opportunity to take a look at some other players as well ahead of this major event.

"The squad is a blend of experience and youth, and only Zakir, Khaled and Rishad have not featured in ODIs yet. Zakir was very close to playing against Ireland in March before he suffered an unfortunate injury. Khaled has done well in his List A career, and Rishad offers a different dimension to our bowling attack."

The series against New Zealand will kickoff on September 21 in Mirpur with next two matches scheduled on September 23 and 26 on the same venue. The teams then fly to India for the ICC ODI World Cup which starts on October 5.

Bangladesh squad: Litton Das (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Anamul Haque, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Zakir Hasan, Rishad Hossain and Syed Khaled Ahmed

