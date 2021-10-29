T20 World Cup, PAK vs AFG live streaming: When and where to watch Pakistan vs Afghanistan match?

Pakistan and Afghanistan will lock horns with each other in match 24 of the T20 World Cup 2021 edition, in the Super 12 round on Friday evening (October 29). Both sides have been on a roll so far in the showpiece event. It will be interesting to see if Pakistan continue to move ahead of their competitors in Pool B or whether the Mohammad Nabi-led Afghan side will derail their progress.

Pakistan started their campaign with a win and a loss in the warm-up games. However, they have stunned two big teams in the Pool B, beating India and New Zealand by 10 and 5 wickets, respectively, to bolster their chances of ending as the top-ranked side in the group. On the other hand, Afghanistan were clinical in their opening fixture as they beat Scotland by a whopping 130-run margin.

The conditions in Dubai will continue to have something for the pacers, spinners as well as the batsmen. Chasing side is expected to emerge on top. Who will have the last laugh this evening?

Let's take a look at the means on how to live stream or view the match:

Where is the T20 World Cup match between Pakistan vs Afghanistan taking place?

The T20 World Cup match between Pakistan vs Afghanistan will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

What time does the T20 World Cup match between Pakistan vs Afghanistan begin?

The T20 World Cup match between Pakistan vs Afghanistan begins at 7:30 PM IST on Friday.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the T20 World Cup match between Pakistan vs Afghanistan?

The T20 World Cup match between Pakistan vs Afghanistan will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the T20 World Cup match between ENG vs WI will be available on Hotstar. The T20 World Cup matches will be shown on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports HD, and DD Sports