T20 World Cup: Javed Miandad explains how Babar Azam-led Pakistan can beat Virat Kohli & Co.

After the IPL 2021 edition ends, on Friday evening (October 15), the cricketing action won't stop as the forthcoming T20 World Cup is set to begin from October 17 (Sunday). While the showpiece event will begin with the qualifying round, the main draw of the ICC event will kick off from October 23.

In the Super 12 round, the India-Pakistan clash is keenly anticipated. It is scheduled to take place on October 24 (Sunday), at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. For the unversed, this will be the first time both sides will meet each other post their 2019 ODI World Cup face-off.

Virat Kohli-led India will start as overwhelming favourites as the Men in Blue have never lost any encounter versus their arch-rivals Pakistan in World Cups (both ODIs and T20Is). In T20 WC history, India lead Pakistan 5-0. Despite all this, Babar Azam-led Men in Green can't be taken lightly as they are the third-best side in ICC T20I rankings and can beat anyone on their day.

Ahead of the Indo-Pak encounter, Pakistan great Javed Miandad has explained what Babar & Co. need to do to beat India. "The match against India will be crucial to getting momentum in the tournament. They are a strong side and have several top players but if we can play without fear and pressure and everyone does his bit we can beat them. T20 format is one where people think that one or two players can win you matches but I look at it this way that in this format everyone needs to contribute in some way or the other for a team to be a winning outfit."

"In this format even a small innings of 20 or a crucial catch or run-out or a good over can win you matches so everyone has to put in his bit. This format is about a collective effort from the team," the 1992 World Cup-winning member added.

India and Pakistan are placed in Pool B, where they will also face Kane Williamson-led New Zealand, Afghanistan whereas two other teams will join from the qualifiers. Will either of India or Pakistan win their second title in the marquee event? Only time will tell...