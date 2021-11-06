T20 World Cup, ENG vs SA live streaming: When and where to watch England vs South Africa match?

Match 39 of the T20 World Cup edition will see the in-form Eoin Morgan-led England (ENG) take on Temba Bavuma-led South Africa (SA) on Saturday evening (November 6). The game will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

This will be the last match of Group A in the Super-12 stage for both the teams in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

England and South Africa have won their matches played against West Indies, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. However, South Africa lost to Australia whereas England won comprehensively against Australia.

England which is at the top of the group will look to end the group stage unbeaten whereas South Africa must win the match to qualify for the playoffs.

Let's take a look at the means on how to live stream or view the match:

Where is the T20 World Cup match between England vs South Africa taking place?

The T20 World Cup match between England vs South Africa will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

What time does the T20 World Cup match between England vs South Africa begin?

The T20 World Cup match between England vs South Africa begins at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the T20 World Cup match between England vs South Africa?

The T20 World Cup match between England vs South Africa will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the T20 World Cup match between ENG vs SA will be available on Hotstar. The T20 World Cup matches will be shown on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports HD, and DD Sports.