T20 World Cup: Bangladesh star Shakib Al Hasan becomes highest wicket-taker in T20Is, pips Lasith Malinga

Shakib Al Hasan, the Bangladesh all-rounder, pipped Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga to become the highest wicket-taker in ICC Men's T20 International cricket during the clash against Scotland on Sunday (October 17).

During the Group B encounter of the T20 WC against Scotland here at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Shakib returned with figures of 2-17 to create the record. The Bangladesh all-rounder now has 108 wickets from 89 matches in the T20 format.

Sri Lanka's Malinga had taken 107 wickets from 84 matches. New Zealand's Tim Southee is the third player on the list with 99 wickets from 83 matches.

Former Pakistan's skipper Shahid Afridi (98) is at the fourth spot and Afghanistan's spinner Rashid Khan (95) is at fifth place.

Bangladesh vs Scotland

During the match, Mahmudullah-led Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl. Chris Greaves led a fine lower-order fightback with a 28-ball 45 as Scotland recovered from a hopeless situation to post 140 for nine.

Scotland were off to a poor start as they lost skipper Kyle Coetzer for just five runs on the board in the third over. Coetzer failed to open his account before being bowled by Saifuddin.

Off-spinner Mahedi Hasan snared two wickets in his first over as he dismissed wicketkeeper Matthew Cross (11) and George Munsey (29) after the two had added 40 runs for the second wicket. Bangladesh bowlers restricted Scotland to 39 for one in the first six overs.

Shakib then joined the party by getting rid of Richie Berrington (2) and Michael Leask (0) to leave Scotland tottering at 52 for five, which soon became 53 for six when Hasan picked up his third wicket in the form of Calum MacLeod (5).