T20 World Cup: Schedule, fixtures and venues - Here's all you need to know

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup will start on October 17 with qualifiers, followed by the main tournament on October 23 in the United Arab Emirates and Oman. The top four teams to qualify will compete in the Super 12s with India, West Indies, Australia, South Africa, Afghanistan, Pakistan, England, and New Zealand.

The top eight teams who have qualified for the main tournament will play two warm-up games apiece before the start of the Super 12s. Cricket fans throughout the country will be excited that for the first time in ICC tournament history, even all the warm-up matches will be broadcasted. All of the top eight teams' warm-up matches will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar

Timings for fixtures and matches:

October 17 3:30 pm Oman v Papua New Guinea Muscat 7:30 pm Bangladesh v Scotland Muscat October 18 3.30 pm Ireland v Netherlands Abu Dhabi 7.30 pm Sri Lanka v Namibia Abu Dhabi October 19 3.30 pm Scotland v Papua New Guinea Muscat 7.30 pm Oman v Bangladesh Muscat October 20 3.30 pm Namibia v Netherlands Abu Dhabi 7.30 pm Sri Lanka v Ireland Abu Dhabi October 21 3.30 pm Bangladesh v Papua New Guinea Muscat 7.30 pm Oman v Scotland Muscat October 22 3.30 pm Namibia v Ireland Sharjah 7.30 pm Sri Lanka v Netherlands Sharjah

Super 12 fixtures

The four teams that would qualify have been taken as A1, A2, B1 and B2.

October 23 3.30 pm Australia vs South Africa Abu Dhabi 7.30 pm England vs West Indies Dubai October 24 3.30 pm A1 vs B2 Sharjah 7.30 pm India vs Pakistan Dubai October 25 3.30 pm Afghanistan vs B1 Sharjah October 26 3.30 pm South Africa vs West Indies Dubai 7.30 pm Pakistan vs New Zealand Sharjah October 27 3.30 pm England vs B2 Abu Dhabi 7.30 pm B1 vs A2 Abu Dhabi October 28 7.30 pm Australia vs A1 Dubai October 29 3.30 pm West Indies vs B2 Sharjah 7.30 pm Afghanistan vs Pakistan Dubai October 30 3.30 pm South Africa vs A1 Sharjah 7.30 pm England vs Australia Dubai October 31 3.30 pm Afghanistan vs A2 Abu Dhabi 7.30 pm India vs New Zealand Dubai November 1 7.30 pm England vs A1 Sharjah November 2 3.30 pm South Africa vs B2 Abu Dhabi 7.30 pm Pakistan vs A2 Abu Dhabi November 3 3.30 pm New Zealand vs B1 Dubai 7.30 pm India vs Afghanistan Abu Dhabi November 4 3.30 pm Australia vs B2 Dubai 7.30 pm West Indies vs A1 Abu Dhabi November 5 3.30 pm New Zealand vs A2 Sharjah 7.30 pm India vs B1 Dubai November 6 3.30 pm Australia vs West Indies Abu Dhabi 7.30 pm England vs South Africa Sharjah November 7 3.30 pm New Zealand vs Afghanistan Abu Dhabi 7.30 pm Pakistan vs B1 Sharjah November 8 7.30 pm India vs A2 Dubai

Semi-finals and final