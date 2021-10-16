T20 World Cup: Schedule, fixtures and venues - Here's all you need to know

T20 World Cup Photograph:( ANI )
On Sunday, October 17, the ICC T20 World Cup will begin in Oman. The tournament was supposed to be held in India, but owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was shifted to the UAE and Oman
The ICC Men's T20 World Cup will start on October 17 with qualifiers, followed by the main tournament on October 23 in the United Arab Emirates and Oman. The top four teams to qualify will compete in the Super 12s with India, West Indies, Australia, South Africa, Afghanistan, Pakistan, England, and New Zealand.
The top eight teams who have qualified for the main tournament will play two warm-up games apiece before the start of the Super 12s. Cricket fans throughout the country will be excited that for the first time in ICC tournament history, even all the warm-up matches will be broadcasted. All of the top eight teams' warm-up matches will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar
Timings for fixtures and matches:
|October 17
|3:30 pm
|Oman v Papua New Guinea
|Muscat
|7:30 pm
|Bangladesh v Scotland
|Muscat
|October 18
|3.30 pm
|Ireland v Netherlands
|Abu Dhabi
|7.30 pm
|Sri Lanka v Namibia
|Abu Dhabi
|October 19
|3.30 pm
|Scotland v Papua New Guinea
|Muscat
|7.30 pm
|Oman v Bangladesh
|Muscat
|October 20
|3.30 pm
|Namibia v Netherlands
|Abu Dhabi
|7.30 pm
|Sri Lanka v Ireland
|Abu Dhabi
|October 21
|3.30 pm
|Bangladesh v Papua New Guinea
|Muscat
|7.30 pm
|Oman v Scotland
|Muscat
|October 22
|3.30 pm
|Namibia v Ireland
|Sharjah
|7.30 pm
|Sri Lanka v Netherlands
|Sharjah
Super 12 fixtures
The four teams that would qualify have been taken as A1, A2, B1 and B2.
|October 23
|3.30 pm
|Australia vs South Africa
|Abu Dhabi
|7.30 pm
|England vs West Indies
|Dubai
|October 24
|3.30 pm
|A1 vs B2
|Sharjah
|7.30 pm
|India vs Pakistan
|Dubai
|October 25
|3.30 pm
|Afghanistan vs B1
|Sharjah
|October 26
|3.30 pm
|South Africa vs West Indies
|Dubai
|7.30 pm
|Pakistan vs New Zealand
|Sharjah
|October 27
|3.30 pm
|England vs B2
|Abu Dhabi
|7.30 pm
|B1 vs A2
|Abu Dhabi
|October 28
|7.30 pm
|Australia vs A1
|Dubai
|October 29
|3.30 pm
|West Indies vs B2
|Sharjah
|7.30 pm
|Afghanistan vs Pakistan
|Dubai
|October 30
|3.30 pm
|South Africa vs A1
|Sharjah
|7.30 pm
|England vs Australia
|Dubai
|October 31
|3.30 pm
|Afghanistan vs A2
|Abu Dhabi
|7.30 pm
|India vs New Zealand
|Dubai
|November 1
|7.30 pm
|England vs A1
|Sharjah
|November 2
|3.30 pm
|South Africa vs B2
|Abu Dhabi
|7.30 pm
|Pakistan vs A2
|Abu Dhabi
|November 3
|3.30 pm
|New Zealand vs B1
|Dubai
|7.30 pm
|India vs Afghanistan
|Abu Dhabi
|November 4
|3.30 pm
|Australia vs B2
|Dubai
|7.30 pm
|West Indies vs A1
|Abu Dhabi
|November 5
|3.30 pm
|New Zealand vs A2
|Sharjah
|7.30 pm
|India vs B1
|Dubai
|November 6
|3.30 pm
|Australia vs West Indies
|Abu Dhabi
|7.30 pm
|England vs South Africa
|Sharjah
|November 7
|3.30 pm
|New Zealand vs Afghanistan
|Abu Dhabi
|7.30 pm
|Pakistan vs B1
|Sharjah
|November 8
|7.30 pm
|India vs A2
|Dubai
Semi-finals and final
|November 10
|7.30 pm
|Semi-final 1
|Abu Dhabi
|November 11
|7.30 pm
|Semi-final 2
|Dubai
|November 14
|7.30 pm
|Final
|Dubai