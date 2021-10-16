T20 World Cup: Schedule, fixtures and venues - Here's all you need to know

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Oct 16, 2021, 09:33 PM(IST)

T20 World Cup Photograph:( ANI )

Follow Us

Story highlights

On Sunday, October 17, the ICC T20 World Cup will begin in Oman. The tournament was supposed to be held in India, but owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was shifted to the UAE and Oman

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup will start on October 17 with qualifiers, followed by the main tournament on October 23 in the United Arab Emirates and Oman. The top four teams to qualify will compete in the Super 12s with India, West Indies, Australia, South Africa, Afghanistan, Pakistan, England, and New Zealand.

The top eight teams who have qualified for the main tournament will play two warm-up games apiece before the start of the Super 12s. Cricket fans throughout the country will be excited that for the first time in ICC tournament history, even all the warm-up matches will be broadcasted. All of the top eight teams' warm-up matches will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar

Timings for fixtures and matches:

October 17 3:30 pm Oman v Papua New Guinea Muscat
  7:30 pm Bangladesh v Scotland Muscat
October 18 3.30 pm Ireland v Netherlands Abu Dhabi
  7.30 pm Sri Lanka v Namibia Abu Dhabi
October 19 3.30 pm Scotland v Papua New Guinea Muscat
  7.30 pm Oman v Bangladesh Muscat
October 20 3.30 pm Namibia v Netherlands Abu Dhabi
  7.30 pm Sri Lanka v Ireland Abu Dhabi
October 21 3.30 pm Bangladesh v Papua New Guinea Muscat
  7.30 pm Oman v Scotland Muscat
October 22 3.30 pm Namibia v Ireland Sharjah
  7.30 pm Sri Lanka v Netherlands Sharjah

Super 12 fixtures

The four teams that would qualify have been taken as A1, A2, B1 and B2.

October 23 3.30 pm Australia vs South Africa Abu Dhabi
  7.30 pm England vs West Indies Dubai
October 24 3.30 pm A1 vs B2 Sharjah
  7.30 pm India vs Pakistan Dubai
October 25 3.30 pm Afghanistan vs B1 Sharjah
October 26 3.30 pm South Africa vs West Indies Dubai
  7.30 pm Pakistan vs New Zealand Sharjah
October 27 3.30 pm England vs B2 Abu Dhabi
  7.30 pm B1 vs A2 Abu Dhabi
October 28 7.30 pm Australia vs A1 Dubai
October 29 3.30 pm West Indies vs B2 Sharjah
  7.30 pm Afghanistan vs Pakistan Dubai
October 30 3.30 pm South Africa vs A1 Sharjah
  7.30 pm England vs Australia Dubai
October 31 3.30 pm Afghanistan vs A2 Abu Dhabi
  7.30 pm India vs New Zealand Dubai
November 1 7.30 pm England vs A1 Sharjah
November 2 3.30 pm South Africa vs B2 Abu Dhabi
  7.30 pm Pakistan vs A2 Abu Dhabi
November 3 3.30 pm New Zealand vs B1 Dubai
  7.30 pm India vs Afghanistan Abu Dhabi
November 4 3.30 pm Australia vs B2 Dubai
  7.30 pm West Indies vs A1 Abu Dhabi
November 5 3.30 pm New Zealand vs A2 Sharjah
  7.30 pm India vs B1 Dubai
November 6 3.30 pm Australia vs West Indies Abu Dhabi
  7.30 pm England vs South Africa Sharjah
November 7 3.30 pm New Zealand vs Afghanistan Abu Dhabi
  7.30 pm Pakistan vs B1 Sharjah
November 8 7.30 pm India vs A2 Dubai

Semi-finals and final

November 10 7.30 pm Semi-final 1 Abu Dhabi
November 11 7.30 pm Semi-final 2 Dubai
November 14 7.30 pm Final Dubai

 

Topics

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Oct 17, 2021 | Match 5 LIVE
ICC World Twenty20 Europe Qualifier, 2021
DEN
83/7
(18.0 ov)
 VS
JER
94
(19.3 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Oct 17, 2021 | Match 1 LIVE
ICC World Twenty20, 2021
OMN
 VS
PNG
112/4
(15.0 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Oct 17, 2021 | Match 5
ICC World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2021
LES
(20.0 ov) 131/8
VS
SEY
132/4 (16.2 ov)
Seychelles beat Lesotho by 6 wickets
Full Scorecard →
Oct 17, 2021 | Match 6
ICC World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2021
SWZ
(18.2 ov) 97
VS
MAW
99/2 (12.4 ov)
Malawi beat Eswatini by 8 wickets
Full Scorecard →
Read in App