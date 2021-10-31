T20 World Cup: Asghar Afghan receives Guard of Honour from Namibia in his last match for Afghanistan

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Published: Oct 31, 2021, 05:23 PM(IST)

Asghar Afghan received Guard of Honour from Namibia Photograph:( Twitter )

Asghar Afghan is playing his last match for Afghanistan as he has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Saturday.

Former Afghanistan skipper Asghar Afghan on Sunday received a guard of honour from Namibia during the ongoing match in the T20 World Cup.

Asghar Afghan is playing his last match for his country as he has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Saturday.

Afghanistan is locking horns with Namibia in the ongoing T20 World Cup on Sunday and this will be Asghar Afghan`s last match for his side.

Asghar came into bat when Mohammad Shahzad`s entertaining knock of 45 came to an end in the 13th over.

As Asghar came into bat, the Namibian side gave the former Afghanistan skipper a guard of honour during the match.

Asghar Afghan has played six Tests, 114 ODIs and 75 T20Is for Afghanistan. The right-handed batter made his debut against Scotland in 2009.

Asghar Afghan played his first match in the longest format when Afghanistan locked horns with India in June 2018. 

