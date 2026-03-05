/T20 World Cup 2026, IND vs ENG | 5 England players to watch out vs India in semi-final

The stage is set for India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final on Thursday (Mar 5) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Both the teams have been patchy in their performances but that doesn't matter anymore as the net run rate is now out of pitcture and this is winner takes all contest. India are the defending champions and England are the first one to enter five consecutive semis, but only one can proceed to the final scheduled on Sunday (Mar 8) where Kiwis was waiting after annihilating South Africa in the first semi-final.

T20 World Cup 2026: 5 England players to watch out for vs India

England may have not been at their best but they have many match winners to win a game on their day, especially under pressure. Have a look at the top 5 players which can win it for them against India in the semi-final:

Harry Brook: England skipper has been the team's rock throughtout the tournament. Brook's performance with the bat will very decide England's target, if they bat first, and the result if they are chasing the target. Either way, Brook is going to be the most important player for England in the semi vs India.

Jofra Archer: Often marred by the injuries, Archer has, so far, been fit and firing for England in the tournament. His bowling in the powerplay and the death overs will be crucial for England to contain India. Archer's speed, which is biggest asset, could be useful under the lights if the ball starts moving and with Indian top order in not a very good form, the pacer can turn the match its head in no time.

Sam Curran: The all-rounder offers exactly the same flexibility to England as Hardik or Shivam Dubey give to India. His medium pace could be vital on the pitch where variations could be tricky to play and his ability to bat down the order as well as take on any bowler make him one of the key players for the English side in the high-octane contest.

Will Jacks: The spinning all-rounder has been the revelation for the English team this tournament - he has been good with both, bat and ball, providing crucial breakthroughs and scoring vital runs. He has used his IPL experience to the fullest to ensure that his team comes out on top in the clutch moments where others may falter.