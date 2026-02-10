/T20 World Cup 2026: DDCA ensures strict security measures ahead of India’s match at Arun Jaitley Stadium

India’s capital, New Delhi, is all set for the T20 World Cup 2026 as Arun Jaitley Stadium gets ready to host its first match of the tournament on Tuesday (Feb 10). Having hosted multiple World Cup tournaments in the past, the stadium is scheduled to host six matches, with tight security measures in place. Ahead of the opening match, Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) Secretary Ashok Sharma spoke to WION and reflected on the preparations for the tournament.

Arun Jaitley Stadium set to host T20 World Cup

“We have already held four meetings with the police when it comes to security measures. We have implemented a three-layer security for the T20 World Cup. Cops will be implemented outside the stadiums while Delhi Police has also made special provisions for police forces inside the crowd and amongst the fans,” Sharma said in an exclusive conversation with WION.

“We have additionally implemented 250-300 security personnel from a private firm to avoid any lapse. In the meantime, we have implemented all the BCCI and ICC-instructed measures in the stadium that are necessary for smooth functioning,” Sharma added.

Tuesday’s game will be the first of the six matches in the T20 World Cup as Namibia take on the Netherlands at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The Netherlands will enter the contest on the back of a narrow defeat to Pakistan in the opening match of the T20 World Cup. They lost by three wickets in the final over and will enter Tuesday’s contest as the favourite.

However, the eyes of the cricket fraternity in Delhi will be on India when they take the field on Thursday. India will play Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, having already beaten the USA in their tournament opener.

Matches at Arun Jaitley Stadium

Netherlands vs Namibia – 10 Feb

India vs Namibia – 12 Feb

Canada vs UAE – Feb 13

Afghanistan vs UAE – Feb 16

South Africa vs UAE – Feb 18

X2 vs X4 – Mar 1