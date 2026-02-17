T20 World Cup 2026 | Australia out of Super 8 race? 2021 champs need 'luck of Irish' to qualify after humiliating loss vs SL

Australia, arguably the most successful cricket team of all time, is tethering on the brink of elimination from T20 World Cup 2026 in group stage. Australian find themselves in the precarious position after back-to-back losses in the tournament and that too to sub-par Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka. On Monday (Feb 16), co-host Sri Lanka beat the former champions by 8 wickets in Pallekele. Chasing 182, Pathum Nissanka hit sensational 52-ball 100 not out to see his team through and on top of Group B with three wins in three matches. Australia now not only must beat Oman by a huge margin but hope ofr Zimbabwe to lose their next two matches against Ireland and Sri Lanka, still the net run rate would decide the second qualifier from Group B.

How can Australia qualify for the Super 8?

Australia, in three matches played, has won only one - against Ireland on Feb 11 by 67 runs. They then went on to lose against Zimbabwe by 23 runs on Feb 13 before losing to Sri Lanka on Monday by 8 wickets. The former champions are now thrid in Group B behind Sri Lanka (three wins in three matches) and Zimbabwe (two wins in two matches).

With just two points to their name and one match left, Australia must beat Oman and that too by a huge margin to improve their net run rate (0.414). Australia also need Zimbabwe to lose both their matches - against Ireland and Sri Lanka but Zimbabwe's net run rate of 1.984 means that Australia can't be sure of a place in Super 8. The net run rate will play and important role in deciding who goes through Super 8 between Australia and Zimbabwe, given Aussies win their match and Zimbabwe lose both their fixtures. If Zimbabwe beat Ireland or Sri Lanka, Australia are eliminated and Zimbabwe goes through the Super 8 from Group B along with Sri Lanka.

Marsh reacts to Australia's loss vs Sri Lanka

"It's a pretty shattered group," Marsh said after the loss. "It's a devastated bunch and we're in the lap of the gods now. There's a lot of emotion in the changing rooms right now. We haven't been at our best. I dare say we'll all be watching the match tomorrow (Zimbabwe vs Ireland). Whether it's all together or not we'll wait and see. What do you say? The luck of the Irish?"

Australia batted well in the start, adding 104 runs for the first wicket as both skipper Marsh (27-ball 54) and Travis Head (29-ball 56) hit fifties but it all went downhill form there for them. After crossing 100 in the ninth over, Australia could add 80-odd runs in the next 11 overs or so before being bowled out for 181 in 20 overs.