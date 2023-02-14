T20 Women World Cup LIVE: Where to watch IND-W vs WI-W match; 3 apps to watch free live streaming on mobile

IND-W vs. WI-W T20 Cricket World Cup LIVE: The ICC T20 Women's Cricket World Cup 2023 was started on 12 February in South Africa. The 6th match of the tournament will be held between India and the West Indies on 14 February in Cape Town. The 8th edition of the Women's World Cup was officially started on 10 February, where all participating teams played warm-up matches with each other. A total of 23 matches will be played in the tournament across venues in South Africa and the final match will be played on 26 February.

After thrashing Pakistan in the first match of the tournament, India is confident and will look forward to winning today's match as well. India won the match against Pakistan by 7 wickets with Jemimah Rodrigues hitting a half-century at 53. On the other hand, the West Indies side looks weak in front of Harmanpreet's side. Indian side hammered out the West Indies in the T20I Tri-Series by 56 runs in January this year. Hence, it looks like India will have an easy win in today's match.

Here are all the live-streaming details of the upcoming match between India and West Indies:

ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Group details

Group 1: Australia, Bangladesh, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka

Group 2: England, India, Ireland, Pakistan, West Indies

ICC Women's T20 World Cup LIVE: The venues

Three venues across South Africa will be used for the T20 World Cup. The event kicks off on February 10 at Newlands, Cape Town, which will also host the semi-finals and the final. Boland Park in Paarl, and St George’s Park in Gqeberha, are the other venues for the event.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup LIVE: IND-W vs WI-W squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey.

West Indies: Hayley Matthews (c), Shemaine Campbelle, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Trishan Holder, Zaida James, Djenaba Joseph, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams.

What time will the India Women vs West Indies Women's (IND-W vs WI-W) match start?

The India Women vs West Indies Women IND-W vs WI-W will start at 6:30 PM IST.

Where will the India Women vs West Indies Women’s IND-W vs WI-W match be played?

India Women vs West Indies Women IND-W vs WI-W will be played in Cape Town.

How to watch India Women vs West Indies IND-W vs WI-W T20 World Cup match?

The live-streaming of the India Women vs West Indies Women IND-W vs WI-W match will be on Disney+ Hotstar.