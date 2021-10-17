T20 WC: Shoaib Akhtar 'chilling' with Sunil Gavaskar & Kapil Dev ahead of India-Pakistan clash - see pics

As India and Pakistan are all set to lock horns on October 24, in the T20 World Cup 2021, fans from both nations are early waiting for the high-octane clash. The frenzy for India vs Pakistan clashes in World Cups is unparalleled.

Ahead of the blockbuster match, former players from both the countries and critics are giving their valuable insights over probable playing XI and the possible outcome of the match.

Now, photos uploaded by former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar have amped-up the excitement as he can be seen with some top players from both the countries such as Indian legends Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar. In the same frame, former Pakistani cricketer Zaheer Abbas can also be spotted.

"Chilling with the best of the best. The great Zaheer Abbas, Sunil Gavaskar & Kapil Dev. All set for the cricket ka maha muqabla," wrote Akhtar as the caption.

See pictures here:

Chilling with the best of the best.

The great Zaheer Abbas, Sunil Gavaskar & Kapil Dev.

All set for the cricket ka maha muqabla. #Pakistan #India #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/wmXj6XESMw — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 16, 2021 ×

When it comes to India and Pakistan, both the teams have not played a single bilateral series since 2012-13 when Pakistan toured India for a short T20I and ODI series. The last time India faced Pakistan was in the 2019 ODI World Cup when India won against Pakistan and maintained their unbeaten record in World Cups.

However, ahead of the game, Indian skipper Virat Kohli played down the hype created around the clash. While speaking at the press conference, Kohli said it will just be another cricket game for India against Pakistan on October 24.

"I honestly never felt so," said Kohli when asked if playing against Pakistan is any different for him. "I have just approached this game as another game of cricket and I know there is a lot of hype around this game, more so with ticket sales and demands of tickets," he added.