India's T20 World Cup hero Shivam Dube escapes limelight in 3rd AC train to reunite with son

Shivam Dube stunned his fans after revealing how he ditched his privileges to fly top class just after lifting the T20 World Cup with India and instead took a 3rd AC train from Ahmedabad to Mumbai to reunite with his four-year-old son and two-year-old daughter. Dube, who smoked an unbeaten 26 off just eight balls in Sunday’s final against New Zealand, was left stranded in the city on Monday as all flights to Mumbai were running full. Wanting to be with his children, Dube took an AC sleeper train for a seven-hour journey home, something almost unheard of in India for an international cricketer.

Dube told the Indian Express on Wednesday (March 11) that he went to great lengths to get back to his son, 4, and daughter, 2, cobbling together a disguise to avoid detection from fellow passengers.

"I wore a cap, a mask, and a full-sleeved t-shirt," the 32-year-old told the newspaper.

As he snuck onto the train with his wife and a friend in tow, Dube clambered onto the top bunk of his assigned carriage and wrapped himself in a blanket to remain concealed for the duration of the trip. His cover was nearly blown, however, when an unwitting ticket collector asked if he'd just spotted the T20 hero, before being distracted by Dube's wife.

As the journey finished, Dube said he was escorted by police so "things were easy and the exit was smooth".

"They thought I was landing at the airport, but were surprised when I told them that I was travelling by train,” he said.

Dube at T20 World Cup 2026

Meanwhile, Dube played a handy role in helping India taste success at the T20 World Cup 2026. With the bat in hand, his contributions at the death, including in crucial games, propelled India to 250-plus scores thrice in this edition alone. The lanky cricketer, who will now ply his trade for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), was useful with the ball in hand, picking five wickets.