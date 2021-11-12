T20 WC: Hasan Ali's dropped catch was not the turning point: Matthew Wade on Australia's semi-final win

Matthew Wade needed a stroke of luck to drive Australia to the Twenty20 World Cup final, but he refused to label it a watershed moment in their thrilling semi-final triumph over Pakistan on Thursday.

Chasing 177, Australia needed 22 runs off the final two overs against a Pakistan squad that had surged into the semi-finals as the tournament's only team with a perfect group record.

In the last over from Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali dropped Wade, and the Australian wicketkeeper replied by smashing three sixes in a row to win a thrilling triumph with one over to spare.

Wade was named man-of-the-match for his unbeaten 41 off 17 balls, while Marcus Stoinis contributed a crucial unbeaten 40.

"I think by the time that the catch drop went down, I was pretty confident we were in a really good position to get the runs," the 33-year-old Wade said.

"If that had happened three or four overs before hand, that would dictate the outcome of the game a little bit more."

Wade had not been very concerned.

"I would still be pretty confident with Pat (Cummins) coming in and Marcus still at the crease, that we could have got the job done anyway," he said. "I wouldn`t say that was the reason why we won the game."

Shadab Khan took the heart out of Australia's top order with four wickets before David Warner reached 49, but Stoinis put their pursuit back on track, and Wade ended it in style.

"Marcus Stoinis played a terrific innings to be able to get it to a total we started to think could be chaseable towards the end there," Wade said.

"The way he played freed me up to be able to do what I did at the end there. The way Marcus Stoinis batted at the end, to be honest, was probably the turning-point of the match," Wade said.

Warner was declared to be caught behind, despite the fact that replays showed no advantage, and surprisingly, the opener did not challenge the judgement.

"I think there was a noise, he wasn`t sure. Maybe his bat handle clicked or his hand on his bat," Wade said.

"He didn't think that he hit it. But I think Glenn (Maxwell) at the other end heard the noise."

In the final on Sunday in Dubai, Australia will meet trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand.