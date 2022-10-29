T20 WC: Australia coach Andrew McDonald warns of more COVID-19 cases after Wade, Zampa test positive

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald has warned there could be more positive cases in his squad after wicket-keeper batter Matthew Wade and spinner Adam Zampa tested positive for COVID-19 in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. Wade tested positive ahead of Australia's clash against England on Friday but was fit to play.

However, he couldn't take the field as the game was washed out due to rain without a ball being bowled at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne. While Wade had fewer symptoms compared to Zampa and was ready to play, the news of his COVID-19 positive test had come as a huge blow to Australia as he is the only wicket-keeper in their squad.

The COVID-19 cases among players have been rising at the ongoing T20 World Cup and the numbers are expected to grow. Apart from Australia, the likes of Ireland and Sri Lanka have also had positive COVID-19 cases in their respective camps. Speaking about the rising cases, Mcdonald said there is a chance many teams will face such a situation now.

"That's highly possible (more COVID cases) really the way it's gone. I suppose the strong point around that was that Matthew Wade was going to play tonight (Friday). So each individual is affected differently by the virus. Obviously, Zampa wasn't quite right. We had a caution there to make sure he was ready to go for this game whereas Wade responded totally differently, less symptoms and he was ready to go," said McDonald.

"Zampa had to be isolated from the group. That was probably the only thing where we had to communicate separately from him, which is a little bit unique. But yeah, it's a real possibility for all teams," he added.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has placed no restrictions on COVID positive cases for the ongoing T20 World Cup. As per the rules, any player who tests positive for the virus during the ongoing World Cup can stil take part in the matches after getting clearance from the team's medical staff.

Australia's crucial encounter against England was washed out due to rain on Friday with both teams sharing a point each. The top four teams in the Group 1, including Australia and England currently have only three points so far in the competition as the race for the semi-final spots heats up.