/T20 WC 2026 | How can India qualify for semis after loss against South Africa?

India Women started their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a bang, beating Pakistan by 64 runs in the first match and then beating Netherlands by 95 runs in the second match. Thier loss against South Africa, however, has left them in a bit of trouble to make it to the semis. Only top two teams from each group of six teams will enter final four and India are vying for a place alongside Australia and South Africa as contenders. While the loss against Proteas does make their life difficult, India still have things not too out of control but would have to be on top of their game.

How can India qualify for T20 World Cup 2026 semis?

India are currently second in Group B with four points from two wins and one loss in three matches but it is their net run rate (NRR) of +2.511 which is in their favour. South Africa, on the other hand, also have four points from two wins and one loss in three matches, but have a net run rate (NRR) of -0.546.

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Both the teams have two matches left - India play against Bangladesh and Australia, while South Africa play against Bangladesh and Netherlands.

Winning both the matches will take India to eight points, same as Australia, assuming they win against Pakistan and lose against India. South Africa, if manage to win their reamining matches, will have have eight points and the three team will then battle it out over net run rate.

How is net run rate calculated?

The net run rate is calculated as the difference of run scored by a team and runs scored againt them by the oppostiion divided by the overs. For example, India scored 200 runs in 20 overs and then stopped the other team at 180. The net run rate after that match would be (200/20 = 20) - (180/20 = 9), i.e +1.000.

What if India lose against Australia?

Aussuming India win against Bangladesh and lose against Australia, they would then on the mercy of South Africa losing at least one of their matches - against Bangladesh or Netherland.