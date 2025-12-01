/Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Hardik Pandya set to feature for Baroda

After being out of action for nearly three months, India’s star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has now been cleared by the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence to feature in domestic cricket. With the clearance, he is set to return for Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and is expected to play against Punjab on December 2 and Gujarat on December 4. Baroda kicked off their SMAT campaign with consecutive loss to Bengal and Puducherry, but bounced back with a win over Himachal Pradesh. Pandya has not played competitive cricket since he injured his left quadriceps during the Asia Cup in September 2025. Due to the nature of the injury, he was not part of India squad against Australia and the ODI series against South Africa.

Pandya joined the Centre of Excellence (CoE) on Oct 14 and spent over six weeks following a planned recovery programme under the board’s medical and sports team.

Add WION as a Preferred Source



During his rehab, Pandya slowly increased his training load and eventually completed the entire Return-to-Play process by Nov 30. The medical clearance now confirms that he is fit to take on full responsibilities again, including bowling.

His return to domestic cricket for Baroda comes just as the BCCI selectors are close to announcing India’s squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against South Africa.

According to reports, the Indian squad is likely to be announced within the next couple of days and Pandya has high chances to be called up to join the national team.