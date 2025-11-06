/Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan online betting case: ED attaches assets worth Rs 11.14 crore

The financial probe agency has attached ₹11.14 crore of assets from former India cricketers Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan in investigation into offshore betting network run by 1xBet and affiliates
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has frozen assets worth ₹11.14 crore belonging to former India cricketers Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan as part of an investigation into illegal offshore betting platforms. Investigators claim that Raina held mutual-fund investments totaling ₹6.64 crore, while Dhawan owned real estate valued at approximately ₹4.5 crore. According to reports, the action stems from a probe into platforms like 1xBet and its affiliate brands “1xBat” and “1xBat Sporting Lines,” which allegedly operated unauthorised online gambling services catering to Indian users.
Multiple FIRs filed by state police agencies uncovered that these entities processed transactions through complex networks, avoiding proper Know-Your-Customer (KYC) checks and using over 6,000 mule accounts. During coordinated searches of four payment gateways, investigators seized incriminating documents and froze more than ₹4 crore across 60 bank accounts. The total suspected money-laundering trail uncovered so far is reported to exceed ₹1,000 crore.
The Enforcement Directorate claims that Raina and Dhawan entered endorsement agreements with foreign fronts promoting the betting platforms, and payments for these deals were funneled through layered overseas transactions to disguise their illicit origin, equating to proceeds of crime under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The agency has warned the public to steer clear of online gambling operations, warning users not to share sensitive banking or account-details with unknown entities, and alerting that assisting such schemes knowingly could trigger prosecution under the PMLA—potentially bringing imprisonment of up to seven years. The Enforcement Directorate says illegal betting not only promotes fraud but also enables large-scale money-laundering and other criminal activities. Investigations into the 1xBet network and associated individuals are still ongoing.
