/Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan online betting case: ED attaches assets worth Rs 11.14 crore

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has frozen assets worth ₹11.14 crore belonging to former India cricketers Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan as part of an investigation into illegal offshore betting platforms. Investigators claim that Raina held mutual-fund investments totaling ₹6.64 crore, while Dhawan owned real estate valued at approximately ₹4.5 crore. According to reports, the action stems from a probe into platforms like 1xBet and its affiliate brands “1xBat” and “1xBat Sporting Lines,” which allegedly operated unauthorised online gambling services catering to Indian users.

Multiple FIRs filed by state police agencies uncovered that these entities processed transactions through complex networks, avoiding proper Know-Your-Customer (KYC) checks and using over 6,000 mule accounts. During coordinated searches of four payment gateways, investigators seized incriminating documents and froze more than ₹4 crore across 60 bank accounts. The total suspected money-laundering trail uncovered so far is reported to exceed ₹1,000 crore.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

What is the case against Raina and Dhawan?