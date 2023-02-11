SunRisers Hyderabad's recruit Aiden Markram expresses desire to lead IPL franchise in upcoming season

Fresh from an incredible hundred for Sunrisers Eastern Cape against JoBurg Super Kings in the semis of the ongoing SA20, South Africa’s Aiden Markram has expressed his desire to lead his new IPL franchise SunRisers Hyderabad in the upcoming season. Markram, who in the past had led Punjab Kings, knows a bit or two about leading teams in the cash-rich league where the competition is over the roof. Speaking after his heroic knock, when asked if he’d be okay in wearing the captain’s hat, Markram said he would take the leadership role – something that he now enjoys.

Having led Sunrisers Eastern Cape to the finals of the inaugural edition in SA20, Markram is high on confidence and has his sight set on taking over the leadership role, if asked or offered, in SunRisers Hyderabad. At the IPL auction, SRH had spent INR 2.6 crores to bag Aiden’s service, and they will be keen on bringing the most out of him in this upcoming season that is slated to begin in March end.

"What’s going to happen, to be honest… either way we back the management's decision about who they want to be in charge," Markram said when asked about what he thinks of leading his franchise in IPL.

Gearing up for the all-important final against Pretoria Capitals in SA20 now scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 12th, Markram said becoming the captain is not everything – adding that every player can be a leader in some way or other.

"Becoming the captain is not the be all and end all. You can be in some form of leadership role too. But I am okay with captaincy, it's something that I enjoy doing," he said ahead of the SA20 final against Pretoria Capitals. I have been captaining for a while before this tournament started. It's been a nice experience, a fresh start, I would say," the 28-year-old added.