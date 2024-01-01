Sunil Gavaskar LAUDS Indian cricket for successful 2023 barring ‘just one bad day’ in ODI World Cup final

Former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar has lauded Indian cricket for a successful run in the just-concluded 2023. Talking about the Indian cricket's achievements, the senior men's team won the Asia Cup and ended as runners-up in the home ODI World Cup and WTC final whereas the Harmanpreet Kaur-led women's team clinched gold in Asian Games and ended the year with a Test win each over England and Australia, in Mumbai, in December.

In addition, the Shafali Varma-led Indian team won the U-19 Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa. Thus, Gavaskar heaped praise on Indian cricket's magnificent run but rued Rohit Sharma & Co.'s ODI WC final loss to Australia in Ahmedabad on Nov 19.

Speaking on Star Sports show 'Follow the Blues', Gavaskar spoke highly of the women's team and said, "I think it's been a fantastic year for both the men's and the women's team, particularly the way the women's team has performed. Those two Test wins towards the year-end, one against England and one against Australia, both teams against whom the Indian women's team have had tough times earlier on."

He shifted his focus to the ODI WC at home as well. He added, "That's been the most exciting aspect of cricket apart from, of course, what we saw in the World Cup. The 10 straight wins, and, then, just that one bad day, which sadly happened to be the finals of the World Cup. So really some exciting times in 2023."

Harman-led Indian eves won their first Test over Australia since their first meeting back in 1977. Apart from this, the just-concluded year also saw the advent of the Women's Premier League (WPL) in India.