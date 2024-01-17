Sumit Nagal vs J.Shang, Australian Open 2024 live streaming: When and where to watch 2nd round match in India

Sumit Nagal at Australian Open 2024: After Sumit Nagal stuns top-seeded Alexander Bublik on the third day of the Australian Open 2024, the Indian tennis star is all set for his second round of the tournament.

Sumit Nagal will face Juncheng Shang in the second round of the Australian Open 2024 on Thursday, January 18.

Nagal headed into the Round of 64 after creating history by defeating Bublik, becoming the first Indian since 1989 to reach the second round of the Australian Open. He won in three sets of 6-4, 6-2,7-6 on Monday in the Round of 128.

On the other hand, Shang is coming off a five-set win in his last match on Monday over Mackenzie McDonald by 6-3, 1-6, 3-6, 6-4, 2-6.

Sumit Nagal vs Juncheng Shang Australian Open 2024: Live streaming details

Here are all the live-streaming details of the upcoming match between Nagal and Shang:

When is the Sumit Nagal vs Juncheng Shang Australian Open 2024 second-round match?- Date

The Sumit Nagal vs Juncheng Shang Australian Open 2024 second-round match will be played on Thursday, January 18.

Where is Sumit Nagal vs Juncheng Shang Australian Open 2024 second-round match?- Venue

The Sumit Nagal vs Juncheng Shang Australian Open 2024 second-round match will be played at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia.

When the Sumit Nagal vs Juncheng Shang Australian Open 2024 second-round match will start?- Time

The Sumit Nagal vs Juncheng Shang Australian Open 2024 second-round match is expected to start at 8:00 am IST.

How to watch the live streaming of Sumit Nagal vs Juncheng Shang Australian Open 2024 second-round match?

The live-streaming of Sumit Nagal vs Juncheng Shang Australian Open 2024 second-round match can watched on Sony LIV.

Where to watch the live telecast of Sumit Nagal vs Juncheng Shang Australian Open 2024 second-round match?

The Sumit Nagal vs Juncheng Shang Australian Open 2024 second-round match will be aired on the Sony Ten network in India.

Sumit Nagal vs Juncheng Shang Australian Open 2024: Some stats

-In four hard-court tournaments over the past 12 months, Nagal is 4-3 in matches.

-Nagal has won 81.8 per cent of his service games on hard courts and 34.5 per cent of his return games over the past 12 months.

-On hard courts over the past year, Nagal has converted 18 of 35 break points.

-In his last tournament (the Swiss Indoors Basel), Nagal was defeated by Dominik Koepfer 6-3, 1-6, 6-7 on October 21, in the qualification round 1.

-Shang has gone 13-11 in 11 tournaments on hard courts over the past 12 months.

-Shang has a 77.4 per cent winning percentage in service games on hard courts, and a 21.0 per cent winning percentage in return games.

-On hard courts, Shang ranks 191st in break point win percentage (38.9 per cent) after going 42-for-108.