'Stuff of dreams': India hails Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adhana for 1-2 finish at Tokyo Paralympics

The entire nation is celebrating after shooter Manish Narwal clinched India's third gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020 on Saturday (September 4). So far, India has won 15 medals and is placed 34th on the medal's tally.

In the men's 50m pistol SH1 event, Narwal scored 218.2 — a new Paralympic record — to claim the top podium spot.

In the same event, his compatriot Singhraj Adhana bagged the silver medal with a score of 216.7, doubling the joy for all the fans who are ecstatic after India's outstanding performance at the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

From India's President to Prime Minister, both the shooters earned praises for their exemplary show; the sporting fraternity termed the feat as "stuff of dreams".

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind congratulated Narwal as he tweeted, "Young Manish Narwal has done India proud by winning a shooting gold medal and making the tricolor fly high at the #Paralympics! You've shown immense talent and dedication at a very young age."

"Singhraj Adana wins a silver medal and adds to his bronze winning performance in Tokyo #Paralympics. Congratulations for your exceptional performances," the President hailed Adana for his second medal as he had already won a bronze in the P1 men's 10m air pistol SH1 event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Narwal winning the gold medal at the Paralympics was a special moment for Indian sports. "Glory from the Tokyo #Paralympics continues. Great accomplishment by the young and stupendously talented Manish Narwal. Congratulations to him. Best wishes for the coming times. #Praise4Para," Pm Modi tweeted.

"The outstanding Singhraj Adhana does it again! He wins yet another medal, this time in the Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 event. India rejoices due to his feat. Congrats to him. Wishing him the very best for the future endeavours," he further wrote.

Abhinav Bindra, who is India's first individual Olympic gold medallist shooter, tweeted: "1-2 for India! The stuff of dreams...Gold for Manish Narwal with a Paralympic record in mixed 50m SH1!"

"And Silver for Singhraj Adhana, his second medal of the #Tokyo2020 Paralympics. Just Incredible. Congratulations to both, we all are so proud #Praise4Para," he added.

India's legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar said, "Kudos to Manish Narwal on winning First place medaland @AdhanaSinghraj bagging Second place medal in the Men's 50m Pistol event. Wishing our para athletes even more success and recognition in the future."

Our dream run at the #Paralympics continues!



Kudos to Manish Narwal on winning 🥇and @AdhanaSinghraj bagging 🥈 in the Men's 50m Pistol event.



India's sports minister Anurag Thakur congratulated Narwal for his "fabulous victory" and for "holding the world record in this category".