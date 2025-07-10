Stuart Broad doubts if Australia can win home Ashes with their current top three, says 'this is most muddled up...'

Australia might have won the away Test series against the West Indies, but they still need to fix their top order ahead of the home Ashes. Australia has a veteran and under-fire Usman Khawaja opening the innings with rookie Sam Konstas, with all-rounder Cameron Green batting up at number three, his latest position in Tests since his return from injury. This order, however, hasn’t clicked yet, and former England quick Stuart Broad cannot help but call out the Oz selectors to streamline it before it gets too late.

After dropping Marnus Labuschagne due to his poor form, Australia brought in Konstas and made Green bat up the order in a pursuit of helping him become the top Test batter they had always invested in. Though his numbers are bleak playing against the new ball, Green was confident of turning the tables up the order.

Broad, however, feels the Aussie selectors will make necessary changes ahead of the marquee home summer, bringing in the right people in the right places. The former England quick said he is relatively content with England’s batting lineup heading Down Under, but raised his concerns about Australia’s in the latest chat with Grade Cricketer.



"I can't see this being the same top three for the Ashes," Broad said. "I'm trying not to look that far ahead, particularly with English cricket, but the Aussie selectors generally get it right and they can't be watching the top three currently in the Caribbean going, 'That top three is amazing'.



"I'm not out of place in thinking it's the most muddled top three in my lifetime. I've grown up with [Matthew] Hayden, [Justin] Langer, [Ricky] Ponting, [David] Warner, [Shane] Watson," Broad added. "But I think Usman is struggling. Cameron Green at three, he's a six, isn't he? Five or six.



"Konstas is young and learning his way. Those pitches in the Caribbean have been quite tricky, so I imagine he'll get a run. I watched him net before the World Test Championship at Lord's, where he didn't play, the crunch off the bat that you hear…but you get a couple of low scores and you start to question yourself a little bit. But I think he is there to stay,” he said.

Australian batting coach replies



Responding to Broad’s remarks on Australia’s top three in Tests, team batting coach Michael Di Venuto cheekily said, "Oh, that's good… is he a selector?"



"We don't hide behind the fact that we haven't functioned as a unit for the last couple of years," he said. "Take out the Sri Lanka series where we were outstanding in the spinning conditions, apart from that, it's been really hard work and we've relied on individual brilliance to get us totals. Batting averages have come down, so too have the bowling averages. The bowlers have had some fun in the last couple of years, and that's just the way it is."

