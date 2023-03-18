Sticking to basics regardless of the format leads to success, feels India's 1st ODI hero Mohammed Shami

Hero with the ball in hand during India’s first ODI against Australia, Mohammed Shami talked about how important it is to stick to basics regardless of the format and how getting ample time to recover can boost one’s performance. In a video released by the BCCI on their social media handles, Shami is seen chatting with his bowling partner Mohammed Siraj, who also revealed how he likes to bowl more in-swingers during the Powerplay.

Pacers @mdsirajofficial and @MdShami11 assemble after #TeamIndia's win in the first #INDvAUS ODI



FULL INTERVIEW

At the Wankhede Stadium, Shami accounted for three Australian wickets, two of which, Travis Head and Cameron Green, were bowled. Detailing on how it was to bowl in such conditions, Shami said earlier it wasn’t easy as it was hot, but later with the help of some breeze, he could get the ball to talk.

"The plan was to keep it simple. We had discussed in the team meeting as well to make a good start, to keep the ball in good areas and stick to our line and length," Shami told Siraj. "The heat was also an issue. When we bowled the first spell it was hot but later it got a bit better to bowl when the wind started blowing."

Ahead of the first One-Dayer, Shami didn’t train with the team. Explaining the reason behind the same, Shami said because he required rest to get back to being 100% after bowling nearly 40 overs in the Ahmedabad Test, he requested the management for extra rest.

"After 40 overs of the Ahmedabad Test, I needed 1-2 days to recover. I completed that recovery and came here for the match. The management accepted that I needed recovery. We have played so many matches that we know our skills and ability. So it is important that we recover properly to perform better," Shami added.

On the other hand, Mohammed Siraj opened up on his love of bowling in-swingers, especially to the lefties, during the Powerplay.

"When I get the new ball, I try to bowl in-swing. Like when there is a left-hander, I try to bowl in-swing. I wanted to take as many wickets in the Powerplay. I got one wicket," Siraj said.

Both seamers did the damage in the second half of the Australian innings, picking up three wickets each. While Shami returned with figures of three for 17 in six overs, Shami conceded 29 runs for his quota of three wickets.