Steve Smith names 'serious match-winners' who got 'all bases covered' to win T20 World Cup

Australian batter Steve Smith praised the India cricket team, branding the Virat Kohli's side favourites to win the ICC Men's T20 World Cup after the Men in Blue outclassed Australia in a warmup match on Wednesday (October 20).

"They're a terrific side, they've got all bases covered and some serious match-winners. They've all been playing in these conditions the last couple of months with the IPL (Indian Premier League). So they'll be used to that," Smith was quoted as saying by Reuters.

During the match, Smith scored a half-century to help Australia post a competitive 152 for five, while chasing the target, India got off to a steady start as openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma put together 42 runs inside the first six overs.

Smith (57) was glad to get runs after being barely used by Delhi Capitals on the IPL's resumption in the UAE leg. "I feel like I've been hitting the ball really well. I haven't played too many games in the IPL but I've spent a lot of time in the nets, working on things and getting used to conditions," said the former skipper.

Rahul and Rohit Sharma put together 42 runs inside the first six overs. Both batters stitched together an opening stand of 68 runs and it finally ended in the 10th over as Ashton Agar had Rahul (39) caught at the hands of David Warner.

Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav ensured that India does not suffer from more hiccups, and with the side 26-run away from the target, Rohit decided to retire hurt after playing a knock of 60. In the end, India registered a comfortable victory with Suryakumar (38) and Hardik Pandya (14) remaining unbeaten at the crease.