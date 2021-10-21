'I don't know what insecurity we' - Salman Butt slams Babar Azam & Co. ahead of T20 WC opener vs India

Babar Azam-led Pakistan completed their two warm-up encounters in the T20 World Cup 2021 before they face Virat Kohli's Team India in both sides' tournament-opener, on October 24 (Sunday) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

While Pakistan comprehensively beat West Indies, by 7 wickets, in their first warm-up game, they lost to South Africa by 6 wickets in a last-over thriller. The Men in Green will, however, feel confident heading into the encounter versus India as they are one of the top-three sides in ICC T20I rankings and have enough firepower to stun their arch-rivals. However, former tainted Pakistan skipper Salman Butt isn't impressed with Babar & Co. after the warm-up games.

Speaking on his Youtube channel, Butt slammed Babar-led Pakistan for not giving their out-of-form players enough chances in the warm-up games before the main draw of the showpiece event kicks off from October 23 (Saturday).

'Don't know what insecurity we have that 'someone else should not make runs in that position or someone else should not get that opportunity'

Butt said, "India have utilized these warm-up matches well... they've given game time to everyone despite the fact that they've all played the IPL. If they had not done this and had played with their playing XI, even then we could have argued that 'They haven't played together as a team so are doing it now'. But even they didn't do it. I don't know what insecurity we have that 'someone else should not make runs in that position or someone else should not get that opportunity'. For God's sake, you are the captain, you have to use your players, where will you do that?"

"Can't it happen that God forbid that you both [Babar and Rizwan] will get out in the first over? Then also someone will have to play against the new ball. See, Babar got out early here [against South Africa] na? Now, what is their mindset of going ahead? I don't understand this strategy," he added.

India and Pakistan will meet in the T20 WC history for the sixth time, with the Men in Blue leading their neighbours 5-0 in head-to-head tally. In their last encounter, both in the format and in the T20 WC, India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets in the 2016 edition.

In addition, Kohli & Co. thrashed Pakistan by 89 runs (DLS method) in what was the last face-off between both sides across formats, during the 2019 ODI World Cup.

Will Babar & Co. stun India and end their winning streak? Only time will tell...