No R Ashwin and Shardul Thakur as Irfan Pathan names his India XI for T20 WC opener vs Pakistan

Team India completed their two warm-up games ahead of the main draw of the T20 World Cup 2021 with emphatic performances. Virat Kohli-led India beat England by 7 wickets before they demolished Australia by 9 wickets to tick several boxes and will now gear up for their tournament-opener, versus Pakistan, on October 24 (Sunday).

India and Pakistan will be locking horns with each other on the 22-yard cricket strip after a gap of two years. The last face-off between the two arch-rivals took place during the 2019 ODI World Cup, in England and Wales, when Kohli & Co. thrashed Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Pakistan by 89 runs (DLS method). Since both sides meet only during ICC or multi-nation tournaments, the excitement is on another level before the upcoming face-off.

Ahead of the clash, former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan named his playing XI for India for the Pakistan clash, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday (October 24). Speaking on Star Sports, Pathan named KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma as his openers whereas Captain Kohli will be batting at No. 3 (as he mentioned at the coin toss during the England warm-up tie).

Pathan's middle and lower-order comprised Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja whereas the 36-year-old went ahead with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami as his pacers. His spin department comprises Varun Chakravarthy and Jadeja as he had no space for R Ashwin and in-form fast-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur.

Interestingly, Ishan Kishan -- who smashed a 46-ball 70 (retired hurt) in the first warm-up encounter -- also misses out from Pathan's XI.

Irfan Pathan’s Playing XI for Pakistan tie: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah