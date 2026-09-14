/‘Eyes on LA28; unsure about Ashes 2027’: Steve Smith on his international cricket future

Australian Test veteran Steve Smith addressed his international future, saying that although he remains unsure about travelling to England for the 2027 Ashes, he wishes to represent his team at the Olympic Games in Los Angeles 2028. As cricket returns to the Summer Games for the first time in 128 years, Smith, who would be 39 by that time, admitted winning an Olympic gold for Australia is one of his definite aims.

Having retired from ODIs following the Champions Trophy in Pakistan and the UAE last year, Smith remains an active T20I and Test player.

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“Right now probably it’s just the Olympics to try to be a part of that,” Smith said in a chat with The Telegraph. “One of the reasons why I wanted to play with Amsterdam here was just to continue playing as much T20 cricket as I can.

“I was keen immediately to come and play in a new market and, hopefully, share some experiences with the local players and associate players: share a dressing room with them and try to impart some of my knowledge on to them. It’s been really good,” he continued.

Representing Amsterdam Flames in the inaugural edition of the European T20 Premier League, Smith is keeping his T20 ambitions alive, with LA28 being the final destination. Surprisingly, a dominant Test batter and perhaps the best among the Fab Four, Smith will take his Test career one series at a time.

Having played 125 Tests, scoring 37 hundreds averaging 54, Smith is yet to win an Ashes in England, with the 2027 away series offering the best and the last chance.

“I don’t even know if I’ll be there yet,” Smith said. “I’m kind of a series-by-series proposition, as I’ve been for a while, and that’s still a fair way away for me right now. So, yeah, I’d love to win one there or to have won one there, but you wait and see if that comes to fruition.”

Smith, who continues to prioritise shortest-format cricket, admitted he wants to play more T20s before hanging up his boots entirely.

“I still like to think I could play T20 cricket for a while,” he said. “What’s next for me when I finish? I’m not sure, but yeah, hopefully a bit more time left playing.