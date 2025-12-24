/Star India shuttler P.V. Sindhu, husband Venkata Datta Sai visit Tirumala temple

Star Indian badminton shuttler P.V. Sindhu visited the Tirumala temple on Wednesday (Dec 24) along with her husband Venkata Datta Sai. Sindhu, who recently celebrated her first marriage anniversary, was spotted at the South Indian temple, where she was also accompanied by her family members. Sindhu has enjoyed a stellar career on the badminton courts and has two Olympic medals, including a silver and a bronze.

Sindhu visits Tirumala temple

“Sindhu and jer family had darshan of Lord Venkateswara during the VIP break darshan. After the darshan, Vedic scholars offered Veda Ashirvachan to Sindhu at the Ranganayakula Mandapam. Temple officials honoured her with silk robes, sacred theertha and prasadam,” a statement from the temple authority read.

Speaking on the occasion, P.V. Sindhu said she was happy to seek the blessings of the Lord on the occasion of her wedding anniversary. She expressed hope of performing well and achieving success in her upcoming international tournaments.

Sindhu has enjoyed a stellar career for India and is likely to play in the upcoming India Open 2026. The tournament is slated to start on 13 Jan with top shuttlers around the world set to gather in India.

On Monday, Sindhu also shared pictures from her wedding on the day of anniversary. The pair tied the knot in Udaipur in December 2025. Sindhu’s husband, Venkata Datta Sai, is a South Indian-based businessman.

“This first year has taught me that love is not only found in big moments. It lives in the everyday ones. In learning from each other slowly. In growing together without keeping score. In laughing at nothing and everything. In choosing each other even on the most ordinary days,” a caption on Sindhu’s anniversary post read.

“You have shown me what partnership truly means. With you, I feel supported, understood, and safe in ways that go beyond words. Your love is steady. It is patient. It is kind. You make the world feel softer just by being in it with me,” the post further added.