STA vs HUR Live Streaming: Watch BBL 2022 Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes live online: Apps, Mobile & TV

Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23: The Melbourne Stars and Hobart Hurricanes will square off in Big Bash League (BBL) Match No. 4 on Friday, December 16. This exciting match will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The Stars, led by Adam Zampa, got off to a shaky start, losing by one wicket to the Sydney Thunder on Tuesday, December 13, at Canberra's Manuka Oval. The match came down to the wire, with Gurinder Sandhu's cameo denying the Stars victory. The Hurricanes, on the other hand, will want to get off to a fast start. They have already announced their lineup for the upcoming game. Their middle-order is loaded with talent, including Asif Ali, James Neesham, Tim David, and Shadab Khan.

How to watch STA vs HUR live Streaming in your country?

In India, BBL 2022–23 Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes STA vs HUR match will be live televised on Sony Sports Network. The matches will be broadcast live on the Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels. The matches will also be made available on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 channels. There will be live broadcasting of the matches on Sony Liv app.



In Pakistan, the matches will be aired on PTV, Ten Sports Pakistan (Sony Ten Network).



In Australia, Fox Sports and Seven Network will telecast the matches.



In United States, the match will be televised on Willow TV.



In United Kingdom, the match will be available on BT Sport.



In New Zealand, Sky Sport NZ will televise the matches.



In South Africa, matches will be available on SuperSport.



In Canada, CBN, ATN and Cricket Plus will broadcast the matches.



In Caribbean, Sports Max and Flow Sports will broadcast the matches.



In Middle East, the match will be telecasted on beIN SPORTS.



Where will BBL 2022-23 Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes STA vs HUR be held?



BBL 2022-23 Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes (STA vs HUR) will take place in Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia on 16 Dec.