STA vs HUR Live Streaming: Watch BBL 2022 Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes live online: Apps, Mobile & TV
Story highlights
Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23: The BBL league this season is being played in Australia between 8 teams. A total of 61 matches will be played. Here, all details regarding the Livestream are given below
Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23: The Melbourne Stars and Hobart Hurricanes will square off in Big Bash League (BBL) Match No. 4 on Friday, December 16. This exciting match will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The Stars, led by Adam Zampa, got off to a shaky start, losing by one wicket to the Sydney Thunder on Tuesday, December 13, at Canberra's Manuka Oval. The match came down to the wire, with Gurinder Sandhu's cameo denying the Stars victory. The Hurricanes, on the other hand, will want to get off to a fast start. They have already announced their lineup for the upcoming game. Their middle-order is loaded with talent, including Asif Ali, James Neesham, Tim David, and Shadab Khan.
How to watch STA vs HUR live Streaming in your country?
In India, BBL 2022–23 Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes STA vs HUR match will be live televised on Sony Sports Network. The matches will be broadcast live on the Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels. The matches will also be made available on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 channels. There will be live broadcasting of the matches on Sony Liv app.
In Pakistan, the matches will be aired on PTV, Ten Sports Pakistan (Sony Ten Network).
In Australia, Fox Sports and Seven Network will telecast the matches.
In United States, the match will be televised on Willow TV.
In United Kingdom, the match will be available on BT Sport.
In New Zealand, Sky Sport NZ will televise the matches.
In South Africa, matches will be available on SuperSport.
In Canada, CBN, ATN and Cricket Plus will broadcast the matches.
In Caribbean, Sports Max and Flow Sports will broadcast the matches.
In Middle East, the match will be telecasted on beIN SPORTS.
Where will BBL 2022-23 Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes STA vs HUR be held?
BBL 2022-23 Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes (STA vs HUR) will take place in Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia on 16 Dec.
BBL 2022-23 Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes (STA vs HUR) match will start on 16 Dec 2022 at 11:35 AM IST
BBL 2022-23 Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes (STA vs HUR) played in Melbourne Cricket Ground , Australia
BBL 2022-23 Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes Playing 11
Melbourne Stars Playing 11:
A Zampa(C), HWR Cartwright, JM Clarke, Trent Boult, NM Coulter-Nile, L Wood, T O'Connell, Nick Larkin, Tom Rogers, James Seymour, BJ Webster
Hobart Hurricanes Playing 11
MS Wade(C), Asif Ali, Short, James Neesham, BR McDermott, Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith, Tim David, CP Jewell, Faheem Ashraf, SH Khan, DJM
BBL 2022-23 Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes squad details
Melbourne Stars:
Trent Boult, Joe Burns, Hilton Cartwright, Joe Clarke, Brody Couch, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Liam Hatcher, Clint Hinchliffe, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell (c), Marcus Stoinis, Beau Webster, Luke Wood, Adam Zampa, Campbell Kellaway, Tom O'Connell, Sam Elliott, Cam McClure
Hobart Hurricanes:
Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Caleb Jewell, Shadab Khan, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Joel Paris, Wil Parker, D'Arcy Short, Matthew Wade, Billy Stanlake, Paddy Dooley, Chris Tremain, Mac Wright, Zak Crawley (overseas replacement for Shadab Khan), Jimmy Neesham (overseas replacement)