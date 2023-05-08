Sri Lanka, Bangladesh lend support to BCCI over not sending Indian team to Pakistan for Asia Cup - Reports

In another blow to Pakistan’s Cricket Board (PCB) quest of hosting this year’s Asia Cup, the Sri Lankan and Bangladesh cricket boards have reportedly backed BCCI over not sending their side to Pakistan for the multi-team tournament. Also, they are supporting the Indian cricket board over pushing the 2023 Asia Cup out of the country.

As per a report in Geo News, BCCI’s close allies are mulling over staging the 2023 Asia Cup, in case it gets moved out of Pakistan. The sources close to the information also revealed that if the tournament is hosted at a neutral venue and Pakistan decides against participating, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) could consider replacing them with UAE.

Earlier, after allotting Pakistan the chance to host the Asia Cup for the first time since 2008, Jay Shah - who is BCCI and also ACC’s president, said the Indian team will not travel to Pakistan for the same and instead backed the idea of hosting the event outside of the country.

Replying to this, PCB’s chief Najam Sethi, during the previous ACC meetings, said if what all said is done, then Pakistan might also consider boycotting the 50-over World Cup in India later this year.

Instead, PCB also suggested a hybrid model for the 2023 Asia Cup wherein the Indian team will play its matches outside of Pakistan – to which the BCCI denied the proposal suggesting this will make things awkward for both boards.

Meanwhile, the report also said that Narendra Modi-led Indian government had urged BCCI to take a stricter stance over the same in the next ACC meeting. Also, Jay Shah is believed to have promised the broadcasters that the losses suffered due to Pakistan’s absence in the 2023 Asia Cup will get compensated during a series involving India shortly.

Earlier, Najam Sethi talked about ending this crisis among boards to ensure cricket is not suffering. He said instead of all of this, a middle way should be found things should go forward.

“In case of India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan to compete in the Asia Cup, chances are there that the Pakistan government would not allow the Men in Green to cross the borders for their World Cup participation. In that case, cricket will be the ultimate sufferer,” Sethi said, as quoted in Geo News.