SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bowl first in IPL 2026 Eliminator against the Rajasthan Royals in New Chandigarh on Wednesday (May 27). Seamer Praful Hinge returns for SRH as Riyan Parag declared fit to lead the upbeat Royals in this virtual knockout. While the winner of this match will face the Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 on Friday (May 29), the loser will be knocked out of the tournament. Check the team sheets and what the two captains said at the toss.

Here are the playing XIs –

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SunRisers Hyderabad - Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Smaran Ravichandran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain and Praful Hinge

Rajasthan Royals - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Donovan Ferreira, Dasun Shanaka, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma and Yash Raj Punja

Here is what the two captains said at the toss –

SRH captain Pat Cummins said, “We will bowl first. I think we have played some good cricket of late; we will try to keep our bowling simple and let them play to their strengths. Hinge comes back in. I think we are not bothered about the pressure, it’s a good chasing ground.”

RR captain, Riyan Parag – “We also would have bowled first as it’s a good chasing ground. This has been a good ground, as we have chased and defended. I am unfit to play. Even now, we have no other option than to win. I am happy with the team's performance if we play to our potential. Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja) comes back in the XI, Dubey is the impact player.”

Meanwhile, earlier in Qualifier 1, the defending IPL champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, beat the Gujarat Titans in a lop-sided contest by 92 runs at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.