LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /IPL 2026 | Turning points - What went wrong for GT vs RCB in Qualifier 1?

IPL 2026 | Turning points - What went wrong for GT vs RCB in Qualifier 1?

Prashant Talreja
Edited By Prashant Talreja
Published: May 27, 2026, 13:01 IST | Updated: May 27, 2026, 13:01 IST

RCB dominated GT in Qualifier 1 as key moments defined the match—Patidar’s drop on 21 proved costly, GT lost their top order in the Powerplay, Holder’s double-wicket over wasn’t capitalised, and Rasikh Salam’s double-wicket maiden sealed control.

Gill rues poor fielding but what else went wrong for GT?
1 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Gill rues poor fielding but what else went wrong for GT?

In the post-match presentation, GT skipper Shubman Gill rued poor ground fielding as the reason for his team's loss in IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 vs RCB.

While fielding was definitely a part of it, a whole lot more went wrong for GT as they were bowled out for 163 in chase of 255 and lost the match by 92 runs.

Failed to capitalize after Holder's double-wicket over
2 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Failed to capitalize after Holder's double-wicket over

RCB’s innings briefly looked like it could wobble when Jason Holder struck twice in ninth over, injecting life into Gujarat Titans’ attack and slowing down the scoring momentum. The defending champions were suddenly 94/3 from 93/1 and 250-plus total wasn't on cards. However, GT failed to fully cash in on that breakthrough moment. Instead of tightening their grip, the fielding side allowed RCB to rebuild through calculated stroke play and smart strike rotation. The missed intensity in the overs following Holder’s double strike proved costly, as RCB’s middle order regrouped and accelerated again. Skipper Patidar and Krunal Pandya (43 off 28) added 95 runs in the next 7.3 overs to put GT on backfoot.

Patidar dropped at 21
3 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Patidar dropped at 21

One of the biggest turning points came early in RCB’s innings when captain Rajat Patidar was put down on 21, a chance GT simply could not afford to miss in a high-pressure playoff. Patidar made them pay in brutal fashion, converting that lifeline into a match-defining knock of 93 not out off just 33 balls that anchored RCB’s innings. The dropped catch not only extended his stay but also allowed him to settle into rhythm and take control of the scoring tempo. Gujarat Titans created the opportunity with disciplined bowling, but the fielding lapse broke their momentum completely.

Lost top three inside powerplay
4 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Lost top three inside powerplay

Gujarat Titans’ chase never really took shape after they lost their top three batters inside the powerplay, leaving them under immediate scoreboard pressure. The top-heavy GT lost skipper Gill (2), Orange Cap leader Sai Sudharsan (14), and number three Jos Buttler (29) before the fifth over the complete and never really came back from that. The early breakthroughs from RCB’s bowlers ripped through the top order and forced GT into survival mode far too early in the innings. With the required run rate already climbing, the pressure on the middle order intensified quickly, making shot selection increasingly difficult. Losing three wickets in the first phase of the innings effectively ended their chase before it could properly begin, handing RCB full control of the contest.

Rasikh Salam's double-wicket maiden
5 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Rasikh Salam's double-wicket maiden

Rasikh Salam, bowling last over of the powerplay in the chase, delivered one of the most decisive blows to GT with a double-wicket maiden. In a high-pressure playoff environment, the over stood out as a moment of clinical execution, mixing discipline with wicket-taking precision. Not only did he restrict runs, but he also removed two key batters - Nishant Sandhu (5) and Jason Holder (0) - in the same over, leaving GT reeling and without momentum. The maiden over amplified the pressure on an already struggling batting unit and widened the gap between the two sides. It was a turning point that showcased RCB’s control in crunch moments and effectively sealed Gujarat Titans’ fate in the match.

Trending Photo

IPL 2026 | Turning points - What went wrong for GT vs RCB in Qualifier 1?
5

IPL 2026 | Turning points - What went wrong for GT vs RCB in Qualifier 1?

From Ranveer Singh to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood celebrities who made headlines for their walkouts from films
7

From Ranveer Singh to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood celebrities who made headlines for their walkouts from films

'Ending stigma': The new protocols for military pilots reporting UFO encounters
7

'Ending stigma': The new protocols for military pilots reporting UFO encounters

A global intelligence effort: How US is sharing the new UFO data with international allies
7

A global intelligence effort: How US is sharing the new UFO data with international allies

Why 'UFO' is dead? The strategic reason government exclusively uses 'UAP' in new declassified files
7

Why 'UFO' is dead? The strategic reason government exclusively uses 'UAP' in new declassified files