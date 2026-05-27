/IPL 2026 | Turning points - What went wrong for GT vs RCB in Qualifier 1?

RCB dominated GT in Qualifier 1 as key moments defined the match—Patidar’s drop on 21 proved costly, GT lost their top order in the Powerplay, Holder’s double-wicket over wasn’t capitalised, and Rasikh Salam’s double-wicket maiden sealed control.
In the post-match presentation, GT skipper Shubman Gill rued poor ground fielding as the reason for his team's loss in IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 vs RCB.
While fielding was definitely a part of it, a whole lot more went wrong for GT as they were bowled out for 163 in chase of 255 and lost the match by 92 runs.
RCB’s innings briefly looked like it could wobble when Jason Holder struck twice in ninth over, injecting life into Gujarat Titans’ attack and slowing down the scoring momentum. The defending champions were suddenly 94/3 from 93/1 and 250-plus total wasn't on cards. However, GT failed to fully cash in on that breakthrough moment. Instead of tightening their grip, the fielding side allowed RCB to rebuild through calculated stroke play and smart strike rotation. The missed intensity in the overs following Holder’s double strike proved costly, as RCB’s middle order regrouped and accelerated again. Skipper Patidar and Krunal Pandya (43 off 28) added 95 runs in the next 7.3 overs to put GT on backfoot.
One of the biggest turning points came early in RCB’s innings when captain Rajat Patidar was put down on 21, a chance GT simply could not afford to miss in a high-pressure playoff. Patidar made them pay in brutal fashion, converting that lifeline into a match-defining knock of 93 not out off just 33 balls that anchored RCB’s innings. The dropped catch not only extended his stay but also allowed him to settle into rhythm and take control of the scoring tempo. Gujarat Titans created the opportunity with disciplined bowling, but the fielding lapse broke their momentum completely.
Gujarat Titans’ chase never really took shape after they lost their top three batters inside the powerplay, leaving them under immediate scoreboard pressure. The top-heavy GT lost skipper Gill (2), Orange Cap leader Sai Sudharsan (14), and number three Jos Buttler (29) before the fifth over the complete and never really came back from that. The early breakthroughs from RCB’s bowlers ripped through the top order and forced GT into survival mode far too early in the innings. With the required run rate already climbing, the pressure on the middle order intensified quickly, making shot selection increasingly difficult. Losing three wickets in the first phase of the innings effectively ended their chase before it could properly begin, handing RCB full control of the contest.
Rasikh Salam, bowling last over of the powerplay in the chase, delivered one of the most decisive blows to GT with a double-wicket maiden. In a high-pressure playoff environment, the over stood out as a moment of clinical execution, mixing discipline with wicket-taking precision. Not only did he restrict runs, but he also removed two key batters - Nishant Sandhu (5) and Jason Holder (0) - in the same over, leaving GT reeling and without momentum. The maiden over amplified the pressure on an already struggling batting unit and widened the gap between the two sides. It was a turning point that showcased RCB’s control in crunch moments and effectively sealed Gujarat Titans’ fate in the match.