SRH vs MI Head to Head: IPL 2023 stats, playing XIs, pitch report, live-streaming details & more

SRH vs MI Head to Head- IPL 2023: The Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Mumbai Indians in match no. 25 of the IPL 2023 season on Tuesday, April 18. The clash will take place at the home ground of Hyderabad, at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians have had similar journeys in the IPL this season, winning two matches each.

The Sunrisers, who were considered early-season favourites, have just hit their groove, with bats like Harry Brook and Aiden Markram shining. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians' batting unit has been outstanding in recent matches, led by Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma. Despite having a solid roster to fall back on, the Mumbai Indians will begin as underdogs due to their depleted bowling attack.

Ahead of today’s match, here is a look at the two teams’ head-to-head record:

SRH vs MI- IPL 2023: Head-to-head record in IPL

The Mumbai Indians hold a slim 10-9 head-to-head advantage over the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The two teams have met 19 times in the last decade, with MI coming out on top 10 times. The last time SRH and MI met in an IPL match was in 2022 when the Orange Army won by three runs in a final-over thriller. Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is set to host the latest meeting between SRH and MI. The head-to-head record between the teams at this venue favours SRH 4-3.

Matches played: 19

Matches won by Sunrisers Hyderabad: 9

Matches won by Mumbai Indians: 10

SRH vs MI- IPL 2023: Pitch report

The ground at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is projected to be good for batting, with a first-innings average of 176. Although Punjab Kings only scored 143 in the previous game, the SunRisers easily tracked it down. Spinners took nearly half of the wickets in the previous game, putting them in excellent stead. With dew expected to come into play, chasing may be the favoured approach.

SRH vs MI- IPL 2023: Weather update

There is no risk of rain throughout the game, according to accuweather.com. However, there will be 30 per cent cloud cover. Meanwhile, the temperature will be on the warm side, ranging between 29 and 36 degrees Celsius, with a humidity of roughly 18 per cent.

SRH vs MI- IPL 2023: Probable playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik and T Natarajan.

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Cameron Green, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff/Duan Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar/Arshad Khan and Riley Meredith.

SRH vs MI- IPL 2023: Prediction

Prediction: Mumbai Indians will win today’s match.

SRH vs MI- IPL 2023: Broadcast & live-streaming details

Match timings: 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Live broadcast: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: JioCinema app

