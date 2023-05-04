SRH vs KKR Head to Head: IPL 2023 stats, playing XIs, pitch report, live-streaming details & more

SRH vs KKR Head to Head- IPL 2023: The Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in match no. 47 of the IPL season 2023 on Thursday, May 4. The clash will take place at the home ground of Hyderabad, the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Hyderabad has won just three out of eight matches so far and is in the second-last place in the points table currently. Their last match was against Delhi Capitals in which they lost by 197 runs.

Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, have played nine matches and have crossed the winning line in three. In the last match against Gujarat Titan, KKR scored 179 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs while battling first on the back of a half-century from Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

Ahead of today’s match, here is a look at the teams’ head-to-head details: SRH vs KKR- IPL 2023: Head-to-head record in IPL The Kolkata Knight Riders have a 15-9 record versus the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Although SRH won the first meeting between the two teams in IPL 2023, KKR has a good head-to-head record against them.

Since joining the IPL in 2013, SRH has played 24 games versus KKR. The Orange Army has defeated the two-time champions nine times and will be looking for their tenth victory tonight against Kolkata.

Matches played: 24

Matches won by Sunrisers Hyderabad: 9

Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders: 15 SRH vs KKR- IPL 2023: Pitch report The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad has hosted four games this season, with an average first-innings score of 171 runs. The team batting first has been successful in three out of four games played here. Therefore, the team winning the toss might prefer to bat. SRH vs KKR- IPL 2023: Weather update The match will begin at 7:30 pm on May 4. According to the weather forecast, there is a 24 per cent chance of rain at night time. It’s expected to be partly cloudy. SRH vs KKR- IPL 2023: Probable playing XI Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Harry Brook, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Akeal Hosein, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Kolkata Knight Riders: Narayan Jagadeesan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Anukul Roy, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy SRH vs KKR- IPL 2023: Prediciton Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders will win today’s match. SRH vs KKR- IPL 2023: Broadcast & live-streaming details Match timings: 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Live broadcast: Star Sports

Live streaming: JioCinema app

WATCH WION LIVE HERE