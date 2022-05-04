Spanish footballer Santi Mina handed four-year prison sentence after being found guilty of sexual abuse

Spanish footballer Santi Mina has been handed a four-year prison sentence after being found guilty of sexual abuse. Mina, who plays as a striker for La Liga club Celta Vigo, is all set to appeal against the verdict. The former Spain U-21 forward was on a trial for the incident which took place in 2017.

At the time Mina was playing for La Liga giants Valencia. He was accused of forcing himself on a woman against her wishes. His former Valencia teammate David Goldar was accused of being his accomplice. While Goldar has been acquitted of all charges, Mina has been sentenced to prison.

The court of Almeria has also imposed a fine of €50,000 on the Celta Vigo star, who has been a regular starter for his club during the ongoing La Liga season. He has been acquitted of sexual assault in the case but has been charged for sexual abuse. His lawyers have confirmed that will appeal against the verdict.

Mina will have to serve the four-year prison sentence if the appeal against the verdict is turned down by the court. Mina would have faced a longer prison sentence of around 8-9 years had he been also found guilty of sexual assault. Judge Tarsila Martinez announced the verdict in the case which has been dragging on for several years now.

Mina, who began his career at Celta Vigo, had played for Valencia from 2015 to 2019. He was first charged with sexual assault in 2019 and the legal proceedings in the case have since been underway. Mina, who returned to Celta Vigo in 2019, was allowed to play for the club while the trial was underway.

However, Celta Vigo have now suspended the striker from first-team training on an immediate basis following the prison sentence. The La Liga club will also conduct their own disciplinary investigation in the matter. Celta Vigo said the suspension has been announced as a 'precautionary' measure.

Mina has played 33 games for Celta Vigo in the ongoing La Liga season and scored seven goals for the club.