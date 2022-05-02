UEFA bans Russian clubs from next season's Champions League amid Ukraine invasion

European football's governing body UEFA on Monday (May 02) announced strict sanctions against Russian clubs and national teams amid the country's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. UEFA has banned Russian clubs from taking part in European competitions next season, including the coveted UEFA Champions League.

UEFA has also disqualified the Russian women's national team from the Women's European Championship which is scheduled to take place in July this year. The Russian women's team will also not be able to take part in the qualification tournament for the next year's FIFA Women's World Cup.

This is a huge blow for Russia as they continue to face severe sanctions in football after Russian clubs were earlier suspended by FIFA and UEFA in February this year. Confirming the latest round of sanctions, UEFA also announced that Russia will not be allowed to host the men's Euros in 2028 and 2032.

Russia had launched bids for the hosting rights for the Euros in 2028 and 2032 post the war started with Ukraine. Both their bids have been terminated by the UEFA with the European governing body ruling them ineligible to host the two showpiece events.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo likely to make sensational return to Real Madrid amid uncertainty at Man Utd - Report

Russian club Zenit St. Petersburg, who are the winners of the Russian Premier League this season, were supposed to make it to the Champions League next season. However, their place will now be taken by the champions of the Scottish Premiership. Zenit St. Petersburg featured in the Champions League this season and were knocked out from the group stages.

Meanwhile, the Russian women's team, who have been banned from taking part in the Women's Euro 2022 this year wil be replaced in Portugal. The Women's Euro 2022 is being hosted by England and Russia had already qualified for the tournament.