Cristiano Ronaldo likely to make sensational return to Real Madrid amid uncertainity at Man Utd - Report

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly set to make a sensational return to his former club Real Madrid amid growing uncertainty about his future at his current club Manchester United. United recently appointed Erik ten Hag as their new manager and are planning to give the Dutchman time and freedom to start a much-needed rebuild at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo, who joined United from Juventus last summer, has been brilliant in front of the goal despite being on the wrong side of his 30s. Even at the age of 37, Ronaldo continues to be one of the most prolific goal-scorers in world football and has proved his worth yet again with his goal-scoring heroics for United across all competitions.

Ronaldo has so far scored 23 goals for United across all competitions despite the Red Devils going through a rough patch this season. The Portuguese icon, who is regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, has scored 17 goals in the Premier League and has been consistent when fit.

As per a report in Mirror.co.uk, Ronaldo's goal-scoring exploits in the Premier League have impressed Real Madrid, who are keen to have the Portuguese forward back at the Santiago Bernabeu. Ronaldo, who is one of the greatest ever to have played for Real Madrid, had left the Spanish club to sign for Juventus in 2018 bringing an end to a glorious spell at Real.

Also Read: From Cristiano Ronaldo to Paul Pogba: Superstars who can leave Manchester United this year

Real Madrid are keen on a reunion with Ronaldo as they believe the Portuguese superstar guarantees goals in La Liga despite being 37 at present. The report further states that while Real Madrid are interested to have Ronaldo back at the club, his future at Manchester United is not certain amid the arrival of new manager Ten Haag.

The Dutchman reportedly wants to build a squad based on youth and energy and veteran striker Ronaldo might not fit the bill for him at Old Trafford. However, Ronaldo's excellent goal-scoring record for United this season proves he can still be an asset for any top club in the world.

Also Read: Real Madrid win record-extending 35th LaLiga title with win over Espanyol

Expectations were high from United this season after the arrival of Ronaldo last summer however, the club have failed to deliver the goods. After former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was asked in November last year following a string of poor results, United's dreadful run has continued under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

Manchester United are currently placed sixth on the Premier League points table with 55 points from 35 matches and are likely to finish outside the top four this season. The Red Devils will not feature in the Champions League next season if they fail to make it to the top four.