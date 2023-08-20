Spain vs England Live Streaming online: How to watch FIFA Women's World Cup final match of SPN vs ENG live

Spain vs England Live Streaming for free: The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is all set for an electrifying climax. Spain and England will clash with each other in the final match of FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 on August 20.

The match signifies an extraordinary accomplishment for both Spain and England because it is their first time in the finale. England secured their spot by defeating Australia in the semi final and Spain secured their spot by defeating Sweden, a thrilling match that had fans on the edge of their seats.



Here are all the live-streaming details of the upcoming match between Spain and England.

Where to watch Spain vs England live stream?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup final between Spain and England will be streamed live on the Fancode app.



How to watch FIFA Women's World Cup Final 2023 Live in India?

In India, the live telecast of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 matches will be available on the FanCode App. The monthly pass for FanCode is ₹99, and the yearly pass is ₹699.

Android users, iOS and TV users can watch football matches live with a subscription. Fans can watch the Women's Football World Cup on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Jio STB, Samsung TV, Airtel XStream, and OTT Play.

Where can I watch the FIFA Women's World Cup Final 2023 Live in my country?

In the US, Fox Sports is the official English-language broadcast partner. Thus, Fox and FS1 will telecast the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 matches. You can also view the tournament on the Fox Sports app and website. If you want to watch the games outside the United States, you can use ExpressVPN to catch the live action.

How to watch FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 for free?

If you want to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 for free, Fubo offers a free trial to new users. SlingTV also gives a free promo for the first month.

SPN vs ENG: Live- streaming details

When to watch Spain vs England?- Date



The Spain vs England FIFA World Cup 2023 final match will be held on August 20 at 3:30 PM (India time).

When will the Spain vs England Women’s World Cup 2023 final match be played?- Time



The FIFA Women’s World Cup final between Spain and England will kick off at 3:30 pm IST.

Where will the Spain England Women’s World Cup 2023 final match be played?- Venue

The WWC 2023 final between Spain and England will be played at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Spain vs England Women’s World Cup 2023 final?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup final between Spain and England will be telecast live on Star Sports Select 1.

SPN vs ENG: Full squads

Spain: Cata Coll, Misa Rodriguez, Enith Salon,Ivana Andres, Ona Batlle, Olga Carmona, Laia Codina, Rocio Galvez, Oihane Hernandez, Irene Paredes, Teresa Abelleira, Aitana Bonmati, Irene Guerrero, Jennifer Hermoso, Maria Perez, Alexia Putellas, Claudia Zornoza, Mariona Caldentey, Athenea del Castillo , Esther Gonzalez, Eva Navarro, Salma Paralluelo, Alba Redondo.



England: Mary Earps, Lucy Bronze, Niamh Charles, Keira Walsh, Alex Greenwood, Millie Bright, Lauren James, Georgia Stanway, Rachel Daly, Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp, Jordan Nobbs, Hannah Hampton, Lotte Wubben Moy, Esme Morgan, Jess Carter, Laura Coombs, Chloe Kelly, Bethany England, Katie Zelem, Ellie Roebuck, Katie Robinson, Alessia Russo.

SPN vs ENG: Head-to-head

Matches played: 16, England wins: 7, Spain wins: 3, Draws: 6

Recent Form

Spain- W-W-W-L-W

England - W-W-W-W-W