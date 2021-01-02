South Africa pacer Dale Steyn pulls out of Indian Premier League 2021

South African pacer Dale Steyn has decided to pull out of the next edition of Indian Premier League as he wants some time off the sport.

The Proteas was bought by IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2020 edition of the tournament which was held in the United Arab Emirates due to coronavirus outbreak in India.

"Just a short message to let everyone know that I've made myself unavailable for RCB at this year's IPL," the 37-year-old wrote on Twitter.

"I'm also not planning on playing for another team, just taking some time off during that period. Thank you to RCB for understanding."

However, the speedster clarified that he will not be retiring and that he still hopes to compete in other leagues.

"I will be playing in other leagues, nicely spaced out to give myself an opportunity to do some thing's I've been excited about as well as continue to play the game I love so much. NO, I'm NOT retired," he added.

Steyn could not do well for RCB as the South African got just one wicket in three matches as Bangalore finished fourth in the table before being eliminated by the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the playoffs.